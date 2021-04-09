Komodo Heath Nabs $220 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Komodo Health has reeled in a $220 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global Management and joined by Casdin Capital. Existing investors ICONIQ Growth, Andreessen Horowitz, and SVB Capital also joined the round.

The additional funding will allow Komodo Health to accelerate investment in its enterprise technology platform, application suite, and core data assets. Komodo Health has created a standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise cloud technologies that connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Together, this combination of robust clinical insights and the ability to infuse them into enterprise workflows is helping the world’s leading life sciences companies, health plans, and patient advocacy groups close gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, improve engagement, and ultimately help drive novel therapies into the market.

“This investment reaffirms our patient-centric approach to understanding every interaction with the healthcare system and building a flexible analytics platform based on that foundation,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, co-founder and CEO, Komodo Health. “As digital adoption continues to accelerate rapidly and new sources of healthcare insights proliferate, Komodo enables the enterprise to address unmet needs of patients while reducing disparities in care.”

“Komodo Health’s track record of growth speaks to their success in driving transformational changes that win in the market,” said John Curtius, partner, Tiger Global. “We expect that growth to accelerate as the company introduces simplicity and intelligence in an enterprise platform that is built for scale and impact.”

“We had a vision seven years ago that integrating robust data with software solutions was the way forward for healthcare at a time when no one was doing this,” said Web Sun, co-founder and president, Komodo Health. “Komodo’s Healthcare Map is now the deepest, most representative, and most powerful engine of healthcare intelligence, and as we build for the future, we are humbled to add Tiger Global and Casdin Capital to the list of premier investors backing us in our relentless effort to further extend our seven-year lead.”

Founded in 2014, Komodo Health’s mission is to reduce the global burden of disease. The company’s Healthcare Map is the foundation of its enterprise technology platform. The industry’s largest and most complete record of de-identified, real-world patient insights, the Healthcare Map uses artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to track encounters with the healthcare system for over 325 million patients.