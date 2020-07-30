Kofax Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Report

Kofax Positioned as a “Challenger” for its RPA

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the company is positioned as a “Challenger” in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation report1 for Kofax RPA.

“When Kofax announced the industry’s first and only integrated Intelligent Automation platform in 2019, we were the lone voice advocating a more strategic approach to RPA. Since then, it’s become clear the standalone RPA vendor establishment cannot enable true end-to-end digital transformation at scale,” says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “By Kofax being named a ‘Challenger’ in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for RPA report, we believe Kofax’s Intelligent Automation strategy is validated. We think Kofax represents the future of RPA whereby AI, Analytics and Automation converge into a low-code CIO-durable and business-scalable platform allowing organizations to Work Like Tomorrow - Today.”

Earlier this year, Kofax announced its latest RPA innovations, including process discovery to identify and visually map automation opportunities, enhanced AI and ML for document understanding, and citizen developer tools to connect to existing applications and optimize workflows. Kofax continues to invest in its RPA capabilities, leveraging its market-leading document intelligence capabilities to challenge the RPA status quo.

The purpose of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for RPA is to inform enterprises of the vendors in the market, which are evaluated on two basic criteria: their ability to execute, and their completeness of vision. In the 2020 report, Gartner recognizes Kofax among 16 total vendors.

As the only software provider delivering integrated Intelligent Automation for digitally transforming critical workflows, Kofax uniquely helps organizations:

Enable the Innovators: Empower citizen developers, administrators and professional developers with a low-code experience to solve business problems and scale innovation across the organization.

Empower citizen developers, administrators and professional developers with a low-code experience to solve business problems and scale innovation across the organization. Unlock Document Intelligence: Achieve greater efficiencies and harness value in documents, data and content to drive business transformation outcomes.

Achieve greater efficiencies and harness value in documents, data and content to drive business transformation outcomes. Accelerate Work through a Connected Ecosystem: Drive productivity and governance using pre-built connectors in its SmartHub to common applications, including SAP, Oracle, Box, Google and other RPA vendors to transform siloed tasks into digital workflows.

Drive productivity and governance using pre-built connectors in its SmartHub to common applications, including SAP, Oracle, Box, Google and other RPA vendors to transform siloed tasks into digital workflows. Automate Today, Scale Tomorrow: Combine the most agile Intelligent Automation platform with Kofax’s global ecosystem, governance capabilities and security to quickly solve today's problems, and still grow and scale to meet tomorrow's needs.

With Kofax RPA and integrated intelligent automation, solutions become more scalable, and businesses can grow without increasing costs and incurring technical debt. Further, Kofax is the leader in processing and digitizing information from documents and unstructured data, enabling customers to meet the needs of modern consumers.

“Organizations have built complex IT environments to address increased customer demands, resulting in disparate data and systems. Kofax enables true digital transformation by creating frictionless workflows, enhancing collaboration between IT and business leaders, and driving digital customer engagement,” adds Huff. “We see this recognition from Gartner as significant. By combining Kofax’s unique approach to RPA, with our market-leading capture, transformation and workflow technology – we believe Kofax is disrupting the market by raising the bar and challenging the RPA status quo.”

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation by Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid and Melanie Alexander, July 27, 2020

About Kofax

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. For more information, visit kofax.com.

