Knox Condo Sales Launch With 20% Pre-Sold

SAN FRANCISCO

— Trumark Urban’s Knox, a mixed-use residential development with 91 condominium residences adjacent to the heart of Dogpatch neighborhood in San Francisco, has officially opened for sale. The homes are already 20% sold after selling to a small group of pre-release registrants.

The only for-sale condominiums in Dogpatch, and priced from $700,000, Knox features 72 unique floor plans, an exclusive courtyard, state-of-the-art fitness center, and spacious community lounge with custom shuffle board and 4K display for all to enjoy. With the 22nd Street Caltrain station and vibrant 3rd Street just steps away, Knox residents will also enjoy a bustling culinary, nightlife, and arts scene inspired by the area’s dynamic spirit, sense of community, and close proximity to public transportation. Tours are underway, and the official floor plans are now live.

Designed by BDE Architecture , Knox’s architecture and interiors are inspired by Dogpatch’s unique and inviting aesthetic, which emphasizes handcrafted natural elements and relaxed sophistication. Expertly crafted and effortlessly elegant living spaces are deeply rooted in comfort and composed in organic textures and finishes, a nod to the influence of the surrounding craftsman community.

“Knox delivers homes that pay tribute to the handcrafted and environmentally-conscious neighborhood – one of the fastest growing areas in the city. Dogpatch is in the process of returning to its former glory as a dynamic epicenter of industry and art. Knox captures that entrepreneurial, artisan spirit,” says Arden Hearing, Managing Director of Trumark Urban. “As the only new residential development currently for sale in Dogpatch, Knox highlights the strong sense of community and complete accessibility of the neighborhood. In close proximity to UCSF Medical Campus, the future Warriors Arena, 22nd Street Caltrain, and 3rd Street Muni Lightrail, Knox has been designed to maximize urban living for its residents.”

Located at the corner of 22nd Street and Mississippi Street, Knox is made up of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes and a small retail storefront adjacent to the lobby entrance. Knox will feature natural elements with an industrial edge. Carefully selected design components include pedestrian realm enhancements such as sidewalk lighting, locally commissioned public art curated by Joel Pratt with Buka Design, and landscaping. Homes will host cutting edge lighting, Bosch appliances, hardwood flooring in the common areas, and Nest thermostats. Community amenities include a fitness center, community lounge, green roof, butterfly habitat, and a central courtyard with barbecue, fire pits, an outdoor movie wall, and a water feature. In addition, there will be onsite parking, designated car-share spaces, and bike storage with a bike repair shop to provide abundant transportation solutions for residents.

“We designed Knox to offer Dogpatch residents a new type of housing opportunity rooted in careful attention to design. We were inspired by the creativity and integrity of the surrounding community. Every design feature speaks to a warm and natural aesthetic, using quality materials, which we believe creates a healthy and artisanal living environment,” says Tabatha Petersen, Marketing Director of Trumark Urban.