Klick Health Named Large Agency of the Year by MM+M

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klick Health was named the Large Agency of the Year for 2020 at last night’s Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) Awards after a record-breaking year of growth, transformative hires, and business distinctions for its people-first culture and results-driven work. Considered one of the top honors in healthcare marketing, this latest accolade marks Klick’s ninth Agency of the Year industry award in the last nine years.

Klick Health CEO Lori Grant accepted the award on behalf of Klicksters, saying, “ This year has been unprecedented for everyone in the healthcare industry as we focus on keeping people safe and ensuring patients receive the care they need. We have never been prouder to serve our clients and our industry, and we are grateful to our growing team for always rising to the challenge and continuing to do our part to make a difference in the world.”

According to MM+M, " While Klick’s double-digit revenue growth is laudable, judges are equally impressed with its intense focus on creating exceptional work for clients while keeping its 1,100 Klicksters happy. It strives to 'curate an ecosystem' rather than 'structure a corporation,' so it can attract talent and nurture and empower them to create and adapt to an ever-changing, demanding marketplace....It also differs from traditional agencies in that it sees itself as a commercialization partner for life science organizations. Last year, it increased its New York footprint and opened a Philadelphia office. And it beefed up expertise in both its media and medical teams, which has grown into the largest in a single full-service agency."

Altering the perception of what a health marketer can do

Known for being different among agencies, Klick was described by MM+M in its 2018 Agency 100 for having “ altered the perception of what a health marketer can do, to the extent that almost anything seems within the realm of possibility.” In July 2019, the magazine wrote “ if the last two decades have proven this outfit can break the mold and expand beyond the conventional definition of a healthcare marketing agency, then in 2018 the firm doubled down on what it takes to make a creative impact, too — and that’s people.”

Earlier this year, Klick was ranked #1 in the MM+M Agency 100 for the third consecutive year as it continued to experience exponential growth and make a series of high-profile hires, including Rich Levy as Chief Creative Officer; Carl Turner as Chief Brand Strategy; Dan Drexler as Managing Director; Kamran Shah as Executive Vice President of Delivery & Solutions; Destry Sulkes, Executive Vice President of Growth; Amy Gómez as Senior Vice President of Diversity Strategy; David C. Bowen as Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy; Samantha Dolin as Senior Vice President/Executive Creative Director; and Jamie Lutzky, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy.

Among Klick’s other developments over the past year:

Its HealthVoyager TM collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital was named the winner of Eli Lilly’s Digital Innovation Challenge for Inflammatory Bowel Disease in December 2019.

collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital was named the winner of Eli Lilly’s Digital Innovation Challenge for Inflammatory Bowel Disease in December 2019. Klick partnered with The Fred Rogers Center for its ‘Kindness is Contagious’ holiday video, which received almost six million views, raised $12,500 to help support the healthy development of children, and received a Webby Award.

Klick Authors Series launched in 2019 with bestselling business authors, like Guy Kawasaki, coming into the office to share insights, answer questions, sign books, and inspire Klicksters.

In 2020, the authors series went virtual and started building on Klick’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with critically acclaimed authors Ijeoma Oluo and Robin DiAngelo.

Ahead of the COVID-19 curve, the agency was the first to move to Work from Home. It added a COVID-19 portal to its intranet, shared Safety Protocols & Continuity Planning, and began holding daily (now weekly) company-wide Zoom updates with all Klicksters. Training, onboarding, and all its internal programs were adapted virtually.

In early April 2020, Klick responded to the PPE shortage by sourcing, securing and donating 400,000 respiratory masks to local hospitals and frontline heroes combating COVID-19.

Klick Labs worked with the Chief of Anesthesia at a progress hospital to adapt an intubation box design for North American standards, and then manufactured and donated 1,350 of the boxes to hospitals in need.

Nature Digital Medicine published Klick research, which found that physicians could help predict patients’ chronic disease earlier by assessing the interdependence of their health indicators and the body’s homeostasis system that controls them.

published Klick research, which found that physicians could help predict patients’ chronic disease earlier by assessing the interdependence of their health indicators and the body’s homeostasis system that controls them. Klick hosted a virtual ‘Portfolio Night @ Klick’ to give new creative graduates, who aspire to work in advertising, the opportunity to meet with Klick’s award-winning creative team.

The company was recognized with 11 Best Workplace Awards in 2019, including Ad Age’s Best Places to Work and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. It has already received 11 Best Workplace awards to date in 2020, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, and Best Places to Work in New York by Fortune Great Places to Work.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies—Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In the last year alone, the company has been recognized with 11 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, and Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

