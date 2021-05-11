K&L Wine Merchants Welcomes Back Customers In Store

SAN FRANCISCO — K&L Wine Merchants announces today that it will re-open its retail locations in Redwood City, San Francisco, and Hollywood. All three stores have been closed to in-person shopping since the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order was issued on March 15th, 2020. K&L Wines is a family-owned wine retailer that is well-known in the industry for carrying the world’s finest wines and spirits at competitive prices.

Brian Zucker, co-owner of K&L, commented, “We shut down walk-in retail in mid-March of 2020 out of concern for the health and safety of our staff and customers. Our web channel doubled overnight, and we had our hands full juggling order volumes, COVID safety protocols, and genuine concern for our team. The well-being of our staff remained our top priority, and we elected to extend the closures until everyone had the chance to get fully vaccinated. We are thrilled to reach the point of reopening the stores and getting reacquainted with our fantastic customers. There’s an incredible social dynamic to our in-person retail experience and we are pleased to bring it back again.”

Along with enhanced sanitation methods, K&L is committed to the safety of their customers and staff by implementing daily staff health screenings, ensuring face coverings and safe social distancing, updating store HVAC systems, and implementing contactless payment methods along with other protocols, all of which will be available for review on their website at www.klwines.com. Their expansive online store will continue to serve customers shopping online, while curbside pick-up and local delivery will remain in place.

Press Contact Info: Brian Zucker, Owner. Brian@klwines.com