KIOXIA Wins Flash Memory Summit Best of Show for EDSFF E3.S Technology Development

Emerging SSD Form Factors Enable the Future of Enterprise Data Center Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edsff--KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) today announced that its Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) technology solution has received the Flash Memory Summit ‘Best in Show’ award in the Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology category. EDSFF E3.x form factors are the future of NVMe® SSDs in enterprise servers and storage systems - and KIOXIA’s E3.S full-function development vehicle is a breakthrough for the next era of data centers.

As a major contributor in defining the specification (SFF-TA-1008), KIOXIA developed an E3.S full-function development vehicle used in an EDSFF storage chassis in conjunction with a leading server and storage OEM. Solutions utilizing EDSFF SSDs will improve system density, efficiency and flexibility1.

“Enterprise data centers are seeking to improve thermal management, power, performance, and capacity scalability with new SSD form factors,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc. “We are proud to recognize KIOXIA for their leadership in driving the new industry standard of the EDSFF E3.x specification and defining an innovative design for flash storage drives, enterprise servers and storage systems.”

“At KIOXIA, we focus on developing cutting-edge, game-changing flash storage, and we are thankful that the Flash Memory Summit Best of Show award judging panel recognized this,” said Jeremy Werner, senior vice president and general manager, SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. “The EDSFF E3.x form factor will carry NVMe into the PCIe 5.0 age to deliver higher density and performance SSDs and storage systems.”

Offering one of the broadest SSD product portfolios, KIOXIA is committed to being a leader in flash storage solutions through flash memory, SSD and software innovations. For more information, visit www.kioxia.com.

