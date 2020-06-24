KIOXIA America Highlights Next-Gen SSDs that Boost Server, Storage Performance at HPE Discover Virtual Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HPEDiscover--This week at the HPE Discover Virtual Experience, KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.), will showcase the critical role its flash-based solid state drives (SSDs) are playing in addressing the challenges of today – while accelerating the digital transformation of tomorrow.

KIOXIA offers the industry’s broadest SSD product portfolio and has been collaborating with HPE to create best-in-class storage solutions for years. KIOXIA SSDs can be found in HPE’s server and storage solutions, including HPE ProLiant® Servers.

At the virtual event, KIOXIA America will highlight its broad range of products that are optimizing HPE solutions. These products include a new series of PCIe® 4.0 SSDs, the first-ever1 24G enterprise SAS SSDs built on SAS-4 technology, and a new class of SSDs that are faster and cost-effective replacements for SATA SSDs. In addition, KIOXIA America will conduct a speaking session focused on SSD trends and technology for high-performance storage solutions built for HPE ProLiant servers.

Product Highlights:

CM6 and CD6 Series PCIe 4.0 U.3 NVMeTM SSDs: KIOXIA’s lineup of PCIe 4.0 (Gen4) NVMe SSDs brings planned performance improvements of up to 2x over its PCIe Gen3 predecessors and is 12x faster than SATA drives2. KIOXIA was the first3 company to demonstrate and ship enterprise and data center class PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs. CM6 and CD6 Series SSDs are U.3 compliant to support universal drive bay systems that can accept NVMe, SAS and SATA media.

PM6 Series 24G SAS SSDs: With the introduction of its sixth generation enterprise SAS SSD family, KIOXIA became the first3 company to bring 24G SAS to server and storage applications. KIOXIA was also the first company to demonstrate 24G SAS SSDs in 2019. 24G SAS implements measures for increased reliability and now doubles the performance over 12Gb/s (gigabits per second) SAS SSDs to take better advantage of PCIe 4.0 ecosystems.

Welcome to Life after SATA: In addition to the CD6 Series, KIOXIA will highlight its RM5 Series Value SAS SSD and demonstrate its price/performance value in a real-world workload, showing a clear path away from SATA.

HPE Leadership Session

KIOXIA America’s Steve Garceau - Director, Product Management, Enterprise Division, SSD Business Unit, will conduct a session titled, “SSD Trends for Next Generation HPE ProLiant Servers.” Available on demand June 23, this session will focus on the ways in which KIOXIA SSD innovations directly impact applications running on HPE ProLiant servers.

KIOXIA’s event space, presentations and HPE leadership session can be accessed by registering for HPE Discover Virtual Experience at the following address: https://attend.hpe.com/discovervirtualexperience/index.cfm.

“When companies collaborate to deliver new SSD technologies, such as PCIe 4.0 U.3 NVMe and 24G SAS, the results can be transformative,” noted Alvaro Toledo, vice president of SSD marketing and product planning, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Together, HPE and KIOXIA deliver the fast, flexible, secure, efficient solutions needed to support digitally-focused strategies for enterprise and hyperscale data centers.”

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2020 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: Source: KIOXIA Corporation, as of June 16, 2020. Based on a KIOXIA market survey of publicly available information.

2: Source: KIOXIA Corporation, as of August 6, 2019. Based on a KIOXIA market survey of publicly available information.

3: Source: KIOXIA Corporation, as of February 20, 2020. Based on a KIOXIA market survey of publicly available information.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

NVM Express and NVMe, are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.

HPE and ProLiant are registered trademarks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and/or its affiliates.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dena Jacobson

Lages & Associates

Tel.: (949) 453-8080

dena@lages.com

COMPANY CONTACT:

Mia Cool

KIOXIA America, Inc.

Tel.: (408) 526-3087

mia.cool@kioxia.com