Kinetic Technologies Announces Closing of MegaChips’ Smart Connectivity Acquisition

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#displayport--Kinetic Technologies, a high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company focused on developing power management and protection solutions for mobile, enterprise, industrial and automotive markets, announced the completion of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.

Adding the Smart Connectivity product line to Kinetic’s portfolio is a continuation of the Company’s growth strategy, executed organically as well as via acquisitions. Smart Connectivity Division management and staff have joined the Kinetic team as part of the deal. “The addition furthers Kinetic's strategy of developing and acquiring high-performance technology which relies on our system architecture expertise,” said Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies. “We see the Smart Connectivity products as highly complementary to Kinetic's portfolio with demand at our existing top-tier OEM customer base.”

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog power and protection semiconductors across mobile, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. We deliver protection solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions and make power management solutions smaller and more energy efficient. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with worldwide operations, logistics and customer sales support.For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

MegaChips Corporation (1st section of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): 6875) was established in 1990 as the first innovative fabless semiconductor company in Japan. MegaChips exploits expertise in analog, digital and MEMS technology and globally provides LSIs and solutions that are crucial for advancing technology innovation.

