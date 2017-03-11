Kimpton to Build Hotel at Museum Place

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of Intercontinental Hotels Group, announced it will build its first property in San Jose at Museum Place, a mixed-use development by Insight Realty Company. The new hotel won’t open until 2021 in a project that will also expand the Tech Museum of Innovation.

Museum Place will include a four star 173-room Kimpton hotel, three-hundred residential units, retail, restaurants and will increase the size of the Tech Museum by 54,000 square feet. The development will also include 250,000 square feet of first-class creative office space designed to foster an open and collaborative environment among workers.

The new Kimpton hotel will include approximately 8,000 square feet of meeting space, a full service restaurant, a fast-casual Café, a sixth-floor bar and an outdoor pool and fitness center. The international design firm Steinberg was selected as the architect. The project will also improve an existing pedestrian promenade that connects Park Avenue to the San Jose Convention Center and VTA Light Rail station on San Carlos Ave.

Owned and developed by Insight Realty Company and its partner China New Era Group Corporation, the project will be in the heart of downtown San Jose, just one block from the Convention Center, near SAP Center and close to major companies with nearby offices including Adobe, Cisco Systems, IBM and PayPal.

Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ CEO said: “Not only is San Jose the epicenter of the technology industry, it’s also a world class city and the ideal place for a Kimpton hotel and restaurant. With professional sports, a state-of-the-art entertainment and a burgeoning downtown, the Museum Place project is the perfect venue for us to introduce our brand of heartfelt hospitality to the Silicon Valley. We’re delighted to partner with Insight Realty on this one-of-a-kind urban retreat.”

This project will join Kimpton’s nine properties in California cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego; hotels in Palm Springs, Sacramento, Hollywood and West Hollywood are slated to open later this year.