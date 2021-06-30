Kikoff Kicks Off With $42 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Kikoff, a credit building platform for Millennials and GenZ, announced its launch and has raised $42.5 million in total funding. The company recently secured a Series B round for $30M led by Portage Ventures. Its Series A was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and joined by GGV, Coatue and Core Innovation Capital. Kikoff is also backed by investors including Golden State Warriors’ basketball star Stephen Curry, Wex CEO Melissa Smith and former CFO of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Teresa Ressel.

Having a solid credit history is a fundamental building block for financial health. However, for many people, the hardest part about building a credit history is getting access to it in the first place. Kikoff’s signature product, the Kikoff Credit Account, helps consumers without a credit history to establish one and those with credit histories to continue building credit. Unlike other credit builders in the industry, Kikoff is free, with zero interest, providing an easy way to establish credit in 30 days.

“There are many Americans who don’t come from affluent families and have tons of student loan debt. For them and so many others, we wanted to create a better way to build good credit than existing offers in the market,” said Cynthia Chen, Co-founder and CEO of Kikoff. “We’re gratified to be able to introduce this foundational tool that can help put customers on a path to financial health.”

Customers apply for a $500 revolving line of credit which helps to build credit history much like a credit card, allowing purchases at Kikoff’s online store. By using the Credit Account, within months, Kikoff customers can become eligible for better interest rates, competitive credit cards and home mortgages, among other things. The platform has already seen strong demand, fueled in part by a low interest rate environment, which makes loans for cars and homes less expensive.

As many as 45 million Americans are unable to access mainstream credit products according to the Consumer Financial Protection Board. And for those who have credit, many struggle with their credit scores. The average credit score of a GenZer (aged 18-24) is just 674, and of a Millennial (aged 25-40) just 679, both below the 700 score that’s generally considered “good” according to credit reporting agency Experian. A better credit score can be worth thousands of dollars in customer savings. The difference between poor and good credit on a $25,000 car loan can be $6,000 in interest fees, for example.

“Establishing and building credit are the keys to accessing the financial system in the U.S., yet the on-ramps are completely broken for millions of Americans,” said Ansaf Kareem, Partner at Lightspeed. “Kikoff is solving a critical problem for consumers in the early part of their financial journey. We’re excited to continue partnering with them as they grow the platform and offer more innovative products that enable better introductions to the financial system and help people reach their financial goals.”

Credit building tools are just the beginning of Kikoff’s financial wellness platform. The Kikoff Credit Account is an initial product as part of a larger planned financial ecosystem. Kikoff is committed to helping customers across their entire financial journeys and creating an easy and positive banking relationship: from stabilizing cash flows, to accumulating savings, and building towards long-term goals such as a mortgage. The company will be using some of the newly raised funds to build out its technology and its team, across all function areas, to bring new products to market.