Kibo’s AI-Based Personalization Drives 80% Conversion Rate Increase for Room & Board

Home furnishings retailer used Kibo’s Monetate to personalize customer experiences

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, a leader in cloud commerce, announced that the company increased online conversion rates for those visitors that engaged with personalized content by 80% for contemporary home furnishing company Room & Board. Room & Board worked with Kibo's Monetate to deliver personalization that leveraged the retailer's rich customer data and large library of creative assets. Through a scalable AI-driven program, Room & Board personalized more than 100 elements across their site.

In addition to significant increases in conversion rate, Room & Board experienced a 30% lift in click engagements for customers that received personalized messages and a 10% increase in average order value for engaged customers.

“We wanted to be able to use our content library and our data in an environment that would set us up for scalable personalization success. Setting up in the Monetate system was so easy and the results speak for themselves,” said John Schroeder, Director of Business Intelligence, Room & Board.

Room & Board worked with Monetate to create different testing and personalization capabilities that would be driven by the retailer’s customer data and large product creative library. Starting with small tests on their homepage, Room & Board quickly experienced lifts in performance, which led to expanded personalization across many elements of the website. With Monetate, Room & Board can deliver personalization to known customers, as well as new visitors, with confidence and ease.

The frictionless nature of Kibo’s Monetate personalization solution also supported the Room & Board staff during COVID-19, when many people at home started to search for and buy more furniture and home decor. With the team working from home, Monetate allowed for easy creation and deployment of different personalization experiences that could be analyzed and adjusted in near-real time. The company plans to rely on Monetate’s machine learning to adapt and improve experiences as they roll out significant personalization expansion.

“We were thrilled to be able to drive so much value from Room & Board’s extensive customer and product assets. The company has seen direct increases in conversion from Monetate’s personalization solution with a frictionless offering that was able to flex with the company as they expanded and adjusted to COVID-19,” said Brian Wilson, Chief Operating Officer, Kibo.

