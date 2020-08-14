Khoros Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllWaysConnected--Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, today announced that it had earned a spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list recognizes the nation's most successful, fastest-growing private companies annually.

Over the past three years, Khoros experienced a growth rate of 117.05%, which led to its recognition in the Inc. 5000 list. Khoros offers enterprise brands AI-powered software and award-winning services that bring together best-in-class solutions for social marketing, digital care, and online communities. Connecting digital interactions throughout the customer’s entire journey, Khoros makes it easier for brands to streamline customer-facing teams and allow them to build stronger digital relationships.

“We’re very excited to be included in this year’s Inc. 5000 list and are so grateful to our customers whose trust in Khoros enables us to deliver these results and continue to innovate and grow,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros. “It’s that partnership with our customers that gives us inspiration and fuels our continued industry leadership.”

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 represent the most competitive within their markets and the most impressive growth compared to prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

To learn more about Khoros’ digital-first customer engagement platform, visit khoros.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Khoros

Khoros is a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software. We build enterprise software for digital customer service, online brand communities, and social media management — differentiated by award-winning services with 20+ years of experience. Over 2,000 brands, including 52 of the Interbrand 100 companies, use Khoros to power approximately 500 million daily digital interactions, and create customers for life. Khoros has over 10 industry awards from TrustRadius, Stevie Awards, G2, and more. Khoros, built from Spredfast and Lithium, has 9 offices globally and is part of Vista Equity Partners.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

