Khoros Arms Global Businesses with Intelligence to Listen, Serve & Connect with Customers During COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllWaysConnected--Khoros, a global leader in customer engagement software, is offering free access to its social listening platform, Intelligence, for Khoros customers looking to navigate the current crisis. With digital channels getting more traffic than ever, Intelligence empowers companies with a valuable, easy-to-use listening tool to stay connected to their customers when they need it the most.

Intelligence, which is part of the Khoros Marketing solution, supports social marketing, care and online community teams with historical and live data, to communicate and share content that resonates with companies’ most important followers — their customers. With broad flexibility in custom searches across multiple social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, YouTube), leverage Intelligence to:

Listen to broader social conversations by market, cultural topics or worldly news (like COVID-19) to understand a company’s place in a conversation;

Gain insights into customers, competitors and industry peers — who they are, where they are, and what they’re talking about;

Plus, discover insights on company mentions.

Within the past month, people across the world have taken to social media to share their experiences, thoughts and information about the global pandemic; over 131.1 million public social media mentions about COVID-19 have been tweeted and posted. Customers’ expectations around responsiveness are high, and disappointing those expectations can have significant costs to a company’s bottom line. It’s imperative that companies have a pulse on what customers are telling them about their needs and challenges, and with Khoros’ Intelligence, brands can do just that.

Intelligence comes with an extensive array of tools and support offerings, including a special promotion for Khoros Strategic Services. Strategic Services is a team of experts to help customers with social marketing and digital strategies, from platform analyses to content management.

