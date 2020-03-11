Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by Vanchip to Accelerate Performance Validation of 5G Radio Frequency Power Amplifiers for 5G Smartphones

Speed testing for integrating power amplifiers with baseband modems

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Vanchip Technologies has selected Keysight’s 5G test solutions to accelerate performance validation of their 5G radio frequency (RF) power amplifiers designed for high-end 5G smartphones.

Vanchip selected Keysight’s solutions to confidently characterize and validate the RF performance of the company’s power amplifiers, which the world’s top device makers use to build high-end 5G smartphones. As a result, a wider ecosystem can accelerate testing that needs to take place before RF power amplifiers are integrated with baseband modems.

“Keysight’s solutions are helping Vanchip achieve our overall goals,” said Richard Sun, CEO of Vanchip. “By working with companies like Keysight, who are equally focused on excellence to gain the trust of their customers, we are well positioned to become a world-leading RFIC design company.”

Vanchip will use Keysight’s 5G device test solutions, available on a common hardware and software platform, to validate the RF performance in frequency range 1 (FR1). A global and connected ecosystem of mobile operators, test labs, and makers of chipsets and devices use Keysight’s 5G solutions, resulting in consistent and reliable test results. These solutions support all frequency bands and the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards defined by 3GPP, the global standards organization, to streamline validation across the workflow.

“We’re pleased that Vanchip selected Keysight 5G test solutions to help bring innovative products to market in a reduced timeframe,” said Cao Peng, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s goal is to have a key role in delivering high performing 5G smartphones for a market expected to soar around the world, and especially in China.”

Keysight’s 5G test solutions deliver quick and cost-effective performance verification of RF transmitters and receivers in accordance with 5G new radio (NR) specifications set by 3GPP. Offering support for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode in a compact footprint, combined with state-of-the art logging, visualization and debugging software tools, Vanchip can easily accelerate prototyping to achieve high-quality commercial 5G products.

