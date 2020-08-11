Keysight’s 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Enable Comba Telecom to Validate Performance of Comprehensive Small Cell Portfolio

Wireless communications provider uses Keysight’s test platforms to validate performance of 5G radio access and core network functionalities

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Comba Telecom has selected Keysight’s 5G user equipment emulation (UEE) solutions to validate the performance of 5G radio access and core network functionalities across a comprehensive small cell portfolio.

Keysight’s 5G UEE platforms enable Comba Telecom, a provider of wireless communications systems, to effectively validate the performance of the company’s small cell solutions, customer premises equipment (CPE), radio remote units (RRUs) and distributed antennas systems (DAS), under a wide range of real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack. Comba Telecom selected Keysight’s 5G UEE solutions to address a market in transition towards virtualized radio access network (vRAN) architecture and open RAN standard interfaces.

“We rely on end-to-end 5G test solutions, from the from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network, to validate a connected portfolio of products developed for disaggregated network architectures,” said Zhong Cheng, technical director at Comba Telecom. “Keysight’s UEE test solutions allow us to efficiently address specifications set by both 3GPP and O-RAN standards organizations, helping to ensure that our solutions comply to evolving market demands.”

Keysight’s 5G test solutions enable Comba Telecom to validate the performance of the company’s fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions for 5G deployment in indoor and outdoor environments. FWA and small cell solutions enable mobile operators and private networks to support an increasing demand in cell coverage, data transfer rates and IoT applications. Networks based on open RAN standard interfaces, such as those specified by the O-RAN Alliance, support this trend. Transformed networks also address a diverse set of use cases in support of new vertical market revenue opportunities.

Keysight and Comba Telecom are members of the O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). Comba Telecom is part of a connected ecosystem of O-RAN distributed unit (O-DU), central unit (O-CU), and radio unit (O-RU) providers that uses Keysight’s 5G RAN and 5GC test platforms to ensure their products comply to interoperability and performance requirements.

“Keysight’s scalable UEE solutions enable wireless equipment providers, such as Comba Telecom, to transition to virtualized, open network architectures,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight network access group. “Development and deployment of tightly integrated network elements delivered by multiple providers require common hardware and software test tools to ensure interoperability and end-user performance across wide-ranging use cases.”

