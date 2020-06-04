Keysight’s 5G Test Platforms Enable Sporton to Deliver Comprehensive Conformance and Regulatory Test Services to a Global Device Market

International test lab uses Keysight’s radio frequency conformance test systems to address test requirements specified by 3GPP, GCF, PTCRB and CTIA

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Sporton has selected the company’s 5G test platforms to deliver comprehensive conformance and regulatory test services to a global device market.

Sporton, an accredited test house with operations in China, Taiwan and U.S., selected Keysight’s 5G conformance test toolset for radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) design verification and test (DVT) and conformance testing to address test requirements specified by standards and certification organizations including 3GPP, the global certification forum (GCF), PTCRB and CTIA.

Sporton uses Keysight’s conformance toolset to certify 5G devices that operate in mmWave spectrum or frequency range 2 (FR2). Keysight combines network emulation test solutions with a compact antenna test range (CATR) anechoic chamber to create an integrated over-the-air (OTA) test environment. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), almost a third of the 112 commercially available 5G devices support mmWave spectrum.

“As the creator of more than 400 separate 5G new radio contributions in 3GPP, Keysight is pleased to support Sporton with 5G conformance test solutions and cross-domain technical expertise,” said Cao Peng, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight. “Keysight’s multi-technology test solutions enable an ecosystem already spanning more than 280 5G devices to launch reliable and high-performing products to a global wireless communications market.”

Many mobile device makers use Keysight’s 5G solutions to access the comprehensive range of validated test cases for GCF certification across multiple technologies, including 5G NR, LTE and C-V2X, on a common solution platform. In May 2020, Keysight announced that the company’s Protocol Conformance Toolset maintains support for the widest range of GCF-validated protocol conformance test cases.

“Our close collaboration with Keysight, initiated more than 30 years ago, is foundational to our ability to deliver conformance, certification and regulatory radio device test services,” said Joe Yang, general manager of wireless business unit at Sporton. “Keysight’s integrated OTA test solutions help us verify 5G devices in nearly any form factor.”

