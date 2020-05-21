Keysight Technologies Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report — Surpasses Social Impact Goals

Report details company’s environmental, social and governance impact in helping build a better planet

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report detailing the company’s environmental, social and governance initiatives worldwide.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever Keysight is demonstrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility. The company's response efforts — focused on the health and safety of employees and their families, customer support and business continuity, as well as community prosperity — have been managed in accordance with Keysight policies and in-line with government actions around the world.

As Keysight continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evolve its response accordingly, the company announced it has surpassed its social impact goals in community and student engagement and has made progress in its governance and remaining environmental goals, targeted for the end of fiscal year 2020. Below provides an overview of the company’s key impact goal results as of the end of its fiscal year 2019.

In the social impact space, Keysight has engaged upwards of 670,000 students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, 100,000 students more than the goal target. In addition, the company has committed approximately $1.4 billion in value to strengthening communities through philanthropic, volunteerism and community engagement actions, beating the company’s updated goal of committing $1.25 billion in value that was set at the end of fiscal year 2018 when the original goal was surpassed. As a result, the company has closed on all social impact goals targeted for completion by the end of fiscal year 2020. Keysight will not set new or updated goals at this time but will track continued progress in these areas as the world navigates COVID-19 impacts and next steps while preparing post-2020 key impact goal targets.

In the environmental space, the company has recognized 17.89% water conservation and 7.44% energy conservation (based on fiscal year 2015 baseline). While water conservation results surpassed the 15% conservation goal, the company will continue to make progress toward its energy conservation target of 10% by the end of fiscal year 2020.

Keysight’s governance approach continued to ensure there were no material negative impact to the Income Statement or to institutional investment levels from CSR-related topics, and thus this key impact goal remains on track.

“Corporate social responsibility is part of Keysight’s DNA,” said Ron Nersesian, chairman and CEO, Keysight. “Our commitment to act responsibly and ethically permeates every aspect of our operations. While we are tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made, we are committed to continuing to advance in this important area.”

Keysight’s CSR performance resulted in the company receiving multiple recognitions as well, such as those detailed on the company's CSR News, Awards and Recognition page. Moving forward, the company expects to continue to make progress in helping build a better planet through a continuous improvement approach to its CSR efforts and COVID-19 response and recovery, while supporting stakeholder expectations and business commitments.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role corporations play in supporting community prosperity," said Hamish Gray, senior vice president for Keysight. "From employee and community health and prosperity, to maintaining business continuity in support of customer and shareholder expectations, Keysight remains committed to supporting our global communities, while enabling our customers to deliver their innovative breakthroughs that help connect and secure the world."

