Keysight Enables Meizu to Deliver 5G Smartphones that Support Advanced Mobile Applications and Connectivity Capabilities

Chinese device maker uses Keysight’s 5G test solutions to validate enhanced mobile broadband performance

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Meizu has selected Keysight’s Radio Frequency Automation Toolset to validate enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) performance critical in delivering multi-media applications in 5G smartphones.

Meizu, a Chinese smartphone designer and producer, selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to address a growing global 5G market. These solutions, based on Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, enable Meizu to verify 5G devices across the workflow, from early R&D to design verification, conformance validation and manufacturing.

“We selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to accelerate radio frequency validation of 5G smartphones for consumers looking for a simple, intuitive mobile experience,” stated Tao LI, associate vice president of the R&D center at Meizu. “Using proven 5G device test platforms with wide industry adoption enables Meizu to design and deliver high-performing smartphones for advanced 5G services.”

Meizu relies on 5G new radio (NR) standalone mode to support applications and connectivity capabilities used by consumers and industry verticals, such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation and gaming. Keysight offers a common hardware and software platform approach to validate 5G devices in various form factors, across any 3GPP-defined frequency band and in both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode.

“We’re pleased to support Meizu with 5G test solutions critical to establishing a successful presence within a global 5G marketplace,” said Cao Peng, senior director at Keysight. “Keysight’s 5G test solutions address a wide range of test requirements related to RF, data throughput, conformance, and mobile operator acceptance, which enables Meizu to cost-effectively and flexibly validate a wide range of products on common hardware platforms.”

An expanding ecosystem of chipset and device makers, as well as more than three hundred and eighty mobile operators investing in 5G trials and network deployments, need reliable test tools to verify device performance prior to commercial launch. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions support the world’s top 5G device and chipset makers.

