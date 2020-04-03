Key online shopping trends of today’s consumer in India – insights in Wibmo’s latest analytic report

Indian consumer is more likely to shop during flash sales than the holiday season

Some of the key findings include:

Spends are no longer festival driven. Contrary to expectation, sales didn’t rise to the peak around Diwali, but reached an all new high when online mammoths including Amazon and Flipkart rolled out the flash sales.

As compared to the data in 2017, there has been 8% increase in usage of mobiles to carry out online transactions. This trend shows how consumers are enjoy shopping on their phones given the ease and convenience that comes along.

The spend categories when categorized interestingly showed that bills and utility payments topped the list followed by entertainment.

“In the past few years, consumer behavior has changed rapidly, with banks and merchants having to constantly keep up with changing spend patterns. Wibmo being the leader in payment security and mobile payments in India, offers insights into understanding patterns that tell us what consumers prefer while shopping online.”, said Govind Setlur, CEO, Wibmo.

