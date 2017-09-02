Kevin Durant Invests in Rubrik

PALO ALTO — NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors is investing in Rubrik, a Cloud Data Management Company. He will also serve as a board advisor.

“Kevin has deep business relationships around the globe and he has created a brand that represents excellence and authenticity,” said Bipul Sinha, co-founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Rubrik team.”

Durant will use his experience creating a global brand empire to advise the B2B tech company on strategic initiatives. He will also advise on content development opportunities through his Thirty Five Media business arm, which includes his popular YouTube channel.

Durant is a member of the 2017 NBA Championship Golden State Warriors and the MVP of the 2017 NBA Finals. Through The Durant Company, he is a venture capital investor in technology companies including Postmates, Acorns and Propel. A dedicated philanthropist, his Kevin Durant Charity Foundation works to enrich the lives of at-risk youth through educational, athletic and social programs.

“I invest in game-changing companies with a winning spirit,” said Durant. “Rubrik is a rising tech powerhouse taking on a $48 billion market opportunity. I’m excited to support Bipul and his team as they build a global brand.”

Founded in 2014, Rubrik has raised over $292 million in funding from leading venture capital firms such as IVP, Lightspeed Ventures, Greylock Partners and Khosla Ventures. The company has also received funding from prominent angel investors including John W. Thompson, Chairman of Microsoft; Frank Slootman, former CEO of ServiceNow; Mark Leslie, former CEO of Veritas; and Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of Nutanix.