Kent State University Expands Partnership with Everspring in the Global Fight Against Infectious Disease

Kent State University has expanded its partnership with Everspring, a leading provider of digital solutions that empower universities to create engaging online courses, through two additional online epidemiology programs. The online master's degree programs — both offered through the College of Public Health — add to the growing portfolio of Kent State's online programs powered by Everspring. With this addition, Everspring now supports a dozen programs at Kent State University, ranging from user experience design to public administration.

This expansion demonstrates the strength of the long-standing partnership between Kent State University and Everspring, beginning in 2013. Everspring began supporting Kent State’s College of Public Health a year later in 2014. The two programs include a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a specialization in epidemiology, and a Master of Science (MS) in Clinical Epidemiology. These new epidemiology programs equip students to become leaders in the global fight against infectious and chronic diseases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare just how entwined public health is with all facets of our lives and shows why well-trained public health professionals are critical to our success as a country and a global community,” said Melissa Zullo, Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology and graduate coordinator of epidemiology and biostatistics in Kent State’s College of Public Health. “These programs train students to address key health issues that are directly impacting our lives.”

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Kent State,” said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. “These extremely timely public health programs allow students to gain access to the expertise of Kent State’s public health faculty on their own time and from anywhere in the world.”

In addition to the epidemiology programs, Everspring proudly supports Kent State’s online master’s degree programs in User Experience Design (UXD), Health Informatics (HI), Public Administration (MPA), Criminology and Criminal Justice (CCJ) and Geographic Information Sciences (GISc). To learn more about the College of Public Health programs, please click here.

About Kent State University and the College of Public Health

The mission of Kent State University is to transform lives and communities through the power of discovery, learning and creative expression in an inclusive environment. The mission of the College of Public Health is to develop public health leaders and promote sustainable public health innovations in collaboration with community partners in northeast Ohio through teaching, research, and service. For more information, please visit https://www.kent.edu/.

About Everspring

Everspring creates digital solutions that help leading higher education institutions deliver their legacy online, with excellence. Our exceptional technology and services empower universities to focus on teaching engaging content that transforms lives. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, fee-for-service offerings, as well as a set of innovative standalone products. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities across the country.

For more information, please visit everspringpartners.com.

