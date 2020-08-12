Kensington Teams Up with Microsoft to Create the Only Belt-Clip Case Solution Designed Exclusively for Surface Duo

New Belt Holster keeps Microsoft Surface Duo Safely by Your Side

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Kensington--Kensington®, the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, today announced the new Belt Holster for Microsoft Surface Duo, the latest addition to its wide range of accessories exclusively for Surface as a premier partner in the Microsoft Designed for Surface program. The new belt holster, which includes a horizontal “drop-in” design, features safety tabs that keep the device firmly in place yet allow easy access to the device when needed.

Designed exclusively for Surface Duo, in partnership with Microsoft, the holster is the only belt-clip case solution built to work perfectly with Surface Duo, keeping it safe and protected. The sleek and sturdy horizontal “drop-in” design attaches to a belt or pants and fits comfortably against your waist. Made from tough polycarbonate material, the holster is as stylish as it is tough, and is covered by a two-year warranty.

“Kensington has a history of working closely with Microsoft to develop products made specifically for Surface devices — from docking and locking solutions to cases and privacy screens — to help Surface users extend productivity, as well as protect and secure their investment. We’re proud of this partnership, and are delighted to continue to bring more Designed for Surface products to market,” said Louie Yao, Director of Global Product Management at Kensington.

Visit Kensington’s Microsoft Surface Solutions page to explore the full portfolio of accessories Designed for Surface — including rugged cases, locks, and docking stations — and find the perfect solution to protect and enrich your Surface experience.

Price & Availability

The Kensington Belt Holster for Microsoft Surface Duo (K97850WW; $34.99 SRP) will be available soon via our online store - https://store.kensington.com/products/belt-holster-for-microsoft-surface-duo

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kensington is the inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded business, academic, and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

