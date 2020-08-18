KeepTruckin Unveils New Safety Hub Powered by Innovative DRIVE Risk Score and AI Technology

Enhanced safety solution will help businesses identify risk and prevent accidents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KeepTruckin, the leader in fleet management technology, today announced a significantly enhanced safety portfolio powered by the new DRIVE risk score and Safety Hub to give fleets a holistic view into driver safety. The DRIVE risk score is a first-of-its-kind model that measures driver risk using high-frequency telematics data and AI-insights gleaned from the Smart Dashcam. The KeepTruckin Safety Hub centralizes this data and empowers customers to manage an entire safety program in one place.

DRIVE’s proprietary technology utilizes the tens of millions of data points produced every day from KeepTruckin’s network of over 350,000 drivers. Calculating variables such as driver behavior, road conditions, vehicle type, location, weather, and more, DRIVE produces unique insights into driver safety at an unprecedented level of accuracy. Based on internal modeling, DRIVE has found that the lowest scoring 20% of drivers are nearly 2.5x as likely to get into an accident.

The Safety Hub aggregates and visualizes these insights from DRIVE and the AI-powered Smart Dashcam to help customers proactively improve behavior before a costly accident or nuclear verdict. With a 360-degree view into driver safety, customers can automate coaching workflows directly from this hub. Fleets can also benchmark performance against the largest network of drivers in the nation to track progress over time.

“You can’t fix what you can’t see,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin. “With deeper context into driver behavior easily available in the Safety Hub, customers can take a precise approach to managing driver safety and proactively address risky driving to prevent accidents — to help everyone get home safely.”

Beyond the DRIVE risk score and Safety Hub, additional new features to help with identifying high-risk drivers and preventing accidents include:

AI-event detection: identify unsafe driving behavior—like close following, cell phone usage, driver distraction, and smoking—with the Smart Dashcam

identify unsafe driving behavior—like close following, cell phone usage, driver distraction, and smoking—with the Smart Dashcam Speeding : monitor vehicle speed against posted speed limits in real time

: monitor vehicle speed against posted speed limits in real time Live visibility : capture real-time snapshots and periodic trip images to ensure unobstructed camera views, connectivity, and trip progress

: capture real-time snapshots and periodic trip images to ensure unobstructed camera views, connectivity, and trip progress Automated collision reporting: automatic alerting and reporting when a collision occurs

automatic alerting and reporting when a collision occurs In-app driver coaching: view videos in the KeepTruckin Driver App for proactive self-coaching

KeepTruckin customers are already seeing immediate value from this enhanced safety solution. “Professional drivers should have no reason not to put this camera in their vehicle,” said Ron Faherty, President at ARL Transport. “Knowing what behaviors to focus on in order to reduce accidents is huge for keeping our roads safer. Plus, it is there to protect you. At the end of the day when everyone runs and scatters, it’s your only eyewitness defense tool that will allow you to continue to make a living.”

To learn more about KeepTruckin’s comprehensive safety solution, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

About KeepTruckin:

KeepTruckin is the leader in fleet management technology. KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and cloud-based software help companies improve the safety and efficiency of their operations. With one platform that spans asset management, driver safety, Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance, and dispatch, KeepTruckin provides an integrated fleet management system that scales to meet the needs of our 65,000 customers, from small trucking companies to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Headquartered in San Francisco, KeepTruckin has over 1,400 employees and has raised $227 million from Google Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit www.keeptruckin.com.

