KeepTruckin Keeps $149 Million Investment

KeepTruckin, a San Francisco-based fleet management platform for the trucking industry, has raised $149 million in Series D funding, led by Greenoaks Capital, with participation from existing investors GV, Index Ventures, IVP, and Scale Venture Partners.

KeepTruckin has more than 1,000 employees across seven global offices, and the company said it grew revenue by 300% in 2018.

The KeepTruckin network is composed of more than 1,000,000 registered drivers, 250,000 trucks and 50,000 for-hire carriers. The company says it has more than $50 million in annual recurring revenue.

Shoaib Makani is KeepTruckin’s co-founder and CEO. He was formerly a partner at Khosla Ventures and also worked at Google.