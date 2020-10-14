KEEN Inc. Selects Smartsheet to Streamline Operations and Boost Cross-Departmental Collaboration

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced KEEN, Inc. has selected Smartsheet to streamline operations and boost collaboration across several departments, including product development, marketing and creative services, and HR operations.

Looking to develop a more efficient process for its annual product line planning, KEEN’s product development team turned to Smartsheet to strategically track, collaborate, and execute on their go-to-market calendar. This eliminated the need to use multiple calendars across functions, and the team now has cross-functional owners who can accurately track and update the calendar to ensure all departments are working from a single source of truth.

“The technology an organization uses, especially as a distributed workforce, plays a critical role in how teams work together to collaborate and execute,” said Clark Flannery, Director of IT Infrastructure at KEEN. “Smartsheet’s intuitive platform allowed teams across our company to easily adopt and implement solutions and see immediate results without the need for IT provisioning, while seamlessly integrating with other platforms we use.”

After recognizing the business impact Smartsheet had on the product development processes, additional teams across KEEN are tapping into the no-code platform to become more agile and efficient:

Marketing and creative services created a streamlined intake system to track all inbound marketing requests and uses Smartsheet’s Kanban view to visualize all assets in progress that are tied to each request workflow. Instead of manually tracking and assigning these requests, Smartsheet provided their entire team with access to the most up-to-date content in real-time from initial request to final product.

The HR operations team uses Smartsheet across several functions of its department, including resource tracking, event management, and workplace services. Smartsheet’s automation functionality has eliminated the need for manual updates to budget reports, allowing managers to share reports within one day versus one month. Additionally, the team is able to visualize its annual communications and activities through a dashboard that maps back to the larger company goals.

“Dynamic work is driven by an organization’s workforce but requires innovative technology that empowers workers to accelerate business transformation,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “KEEN’s use of Smartsheet not only showcases the versatility and breadth of our dynamic platform but how their workforce – from product to marketing to HR – is creating organizational change and impact.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

About KEEN Inc.

Driven by a passion for life outside, KEEN is a values-led, independently owned brand from Portland, Oregon, that’s on a mission to create original and versatile products, improve lives, and inspire adventures outside. Founded in 2003, it launched a revolution in the footwear industry with the introduction of the Newport adventure sandal and has continued to launch disruptive products and establish new standards for performance, comfort, and design. As a family-owned company, KEEN has made doing good part of doing business since day one. By working with non-profit partners, consciously constructing its products, providing grant funding to grassroots organizations, and activating communities and individuals to protect the places where we work and play, KEEN puts its values in motion to leave the world a better place. KEEN’s recent Together We Can Help program partnered with KEEN fans to give away 100,000 pairs, about $10,000,000 of shoes, to those on the front line fighting the COVID-19 virus. Learn more at https://www.keenfootwear.com/keeneffect.

