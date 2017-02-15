Kate Upton Gets 3 Sports Illustrated Covers

Kate Upton is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with three different versions. Upton’s appearance on three national covers is a first for SI Swimsuit. It also marks her third cover appearance (2012, 2013), tying her with Christie Brinkley, who returns to SI Swimsuit this year (at 63!), Kathy Ireland, Daniela Pestova and Cheryl Tiegs. Elle Macpherson holds the record, with five SI Swimsuit covers. The reveal coincides with an unprecedented multi-platform, multimedia launch across print, digital, social and experiential channels. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is owned by Time Inc..

The 2017 Swimsuit Issue features five previous cover models (Nina Agdal, Christie Brinkley, Ashley Graham, Hannah Jeter and Chrissy Teigen), five mothers (and one expecting), five world-famous athletes (Simone Biles, Genie Bouchard, Aly Raisman, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki) and seven rookies. In addition to being models, these women are authors, activists, designers, kick boxers, impresarios, Olympic gold medal winners, students, groundbreakers, singer-songwriters, up-and-coming and leading business executives, role models and so much more.

The top-selling issue for Sports Illustrated is assembled by Swimsuit Editor MJ Day.

“The women of SI Swimsuit 2017 are a collection of change agents, pioneers, power brokers and breakout stars-in-waiting who have in their own way redefined the cultural conversation around beauty,” said Day. “These ladies embody character and beauty—and they prove that when it comes to beauty, there is not one singular definition. This is the very essence of SI Swimsuit, and it’s our guiding principle as we move forward.”

In the coming days, SI Swimsuit will continue to roll out never-before-seen photos and video content, including 360-degree videos from shoots in Fiji and Mexico, nearly 1,000 bonus pictures, dozens of new Swimsuit videos, premium in-app content and much more. On February 16, SI Swimsuit will stream a live show from the red carpet of the New York City launch party debuting this year’s full cast of models. The VIP event will also feature a DJ performance by Nick Cannon and an array of social integrations. Swimsuit coverage will continue at the first-ever VIBES by SI Swimsuit music, food and culture festival taking place in Houston, Texas, on February 17‑18, featuring live performances by GRAMMY Award winners Diplo and Miguel, a range of panels hosted by 2017 Swimsuit models, food offerings from local and national celebrity chefs and more. Also, “The Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017” will premiere exclusively on DIRECTV NOW on February 15. The 50-minute documentary offers viewers a rare extended glimpse behind the scenes of the creation of the iconic issue. The show, like this issue, celebrates the strength of women—in all forms.