Kasasa Ranks Third in Austin Business Journal’s “2020 Best Places to Work in Austin”

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, announced today that it has been named one of the “2020 Best Places to Work in Austin” by Austin Business Journal for six consecutive years. This year, Kasasa moved up in the ranking to third in the large business category, which is comprised of businesses with more than 250 employees.

Companies included on the list were ranked by their employees through confidential online surveys, which measure employee attitudes toward a number of factors including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed the workforce into unprecedented disruption. In a very short time, some companies have shifted to a fully remote workforce, while others have adopted personal protective equipment and social distancing. As Kasasa employees began working from home, its employee engagement data revealed that 93% of employees were “highly engaged” or “moderately engaged,” according to Austin Business Journal. Additionally, 96% of Kasasa employees prefer to continue remote work, even if the shelter orders are lifted.

“Despite the disruptions over the last several months, Kasasa continues to serve its over 900 community banks and credit unions – and serve them well – even with a fully remote workforce,” said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. “We remain resilient because we are built on rock, not sand, and that rock is our employees’ commitment and dedication to hard work. We strive to create an environment where employees feel encouraged, and we are honored to be recognized as the third best place to work by Austin Business Journal for our efforts.”

