BusinessWire

Kasasa Ranks Third in Austin Business Journal’s “2020 Best Places to Work in Austin”

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Kasasa Ranks Third in Austin Business Journal’s “2020 Best Places to Work in Austin”

Company recognized among large businesses for the sixth year in a row

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, announced today that it has been named one of the “2020 Best Places to Work in Austin” by Austin Business Journal for six consecutive years. This year, Kasasa moved up in the ranking to third in the large business category, which is comprised of businesses with more than 250 employees.


Companies included on the list were ranked by their employees through confidential online surveys, which measure employee attitudes toward a number of factors including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed the workforce into unprecedented disruption. In a very short time, some companies have shifted to a fully remote workforce, while others have adopted personal protective equipment and social distancing. As Kasasa employees began working from home, its employee engagement data revealed that 93% of employees were “highly engaged” or “moderately engaged,” according to Austin Business Journal. Additionally, 96% of Kasasa employees prefer to continue remote work, even if the shelter orders are lifted.

“Despite the disruptions over the last several months, Kasasa continues to serve its over 900 community banks and credit unions – and serve them well – even with a fully remote workforce,” said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. “We remain resilient because we are built on rock, not sand, and that rock is our employees’ commitment and dedication to hard work. We strive to create an environment where employees feel encouraged, and we are honored to be recognized as the third best place to work by Austin Business Journal for our efforts.”

To read more about Kasasa’s inclusion in Austin Business Journal’s list of Best Places to Work in Austin, visit their website.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas with 500 employees, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this through branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting. For more information, please visit www.kasasa.com, or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn.


Contacts

Megan McKinstry
678-781-7237
mmckinstry@williammills.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

GreatHorn Improves Email Security Capabilities to Speed Time to Detection and Response for Advanced Phishing Attacks

Posted on Author Business Wire

Vision-based Credential Theft Recognition, Bidirectional API, and Bulk Remediation among the Company’s Numerous Product Enhancements That Are Driving Rapid Enterprise Adoption
WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emailsecurity–GreatHorn, the leading clo…
BusinessWire

SDL Trados Studio 2021 to Offer Hybrid of Both Online and Offline Capabilities

Posted on Author Business Wire

SDL Trados Studio 2021 in conjunction with SDL Trados Live Gives Access to Industry’s Leading Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) Tool through Desktops, Web Browsers and Mobile Devices
MAIDENHEAD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SDL (LSE: SDL), the intellig…
BusinessWire

Federal Communications Commission Designates Twilio As Member of Re-Chartered North American Numbering Council

Posted on Author Business Wire

Twilio will collaborate with industry to advise the FCC on U.S. phone number administration, how numbers are assigned, the functions for which phone numbers are to be used and by whom
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cl…