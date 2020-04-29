Kanguru Adds New 256GB High-Capacity Data Storage To Their Defender® Family of Encrypted Flash Drives

MILLIS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#256GB--Organizations around the world trust their sensitive data to Kanguru Defender® Hardware Encrypted Flash Drives for their flexibility, mobility, and security. Kanguru expands on the Defender family with new 256GB high-capacity drives to help security-conscious organizations get the most out of their investment.

With new 256GB capacities on Kanguru Defender hardware encrypted USB flash drives, users can freely load enormous amounts of information on a single drive, without the worry of sensitive data getting into the wrong hands. Defender encrypted flash drives maintain the highest military-grade standards for secure data storage, with AES-XTS 256-Bit hardware encryption, FIPS 140-2 Certification, remote management capability, digitally-signed secure firmware and tamper-proof protection.

All Kanguru Defender hardware encrypted flash drives use 256-Bit AES hardware encryption (XTS-mode). This provides organizations with full confidence that the data is protected, backed by over 25 years of trusted data security products by Kanguru. In addition, some Defender drives even exceed rigorous requirements of ultra high-security organizations with FIPS 140-2 Certification, a top-level joint certification process between NIST and CSE.

Along with these exceptional encryption features is the option for IT Administrators/Security Officers to remotely manage Kanguru Defender USB from one convenient console. KRMC™ offers an additional level of security to help organizations monitor their devices anywhere in the world.

For organizations with potential vulnerabilities to third-party malware tampering, Kanguru Defender encrypted flash drives are equipped with RSA-2048 digitally-signed secure firmware to help prevent these types of attacks.

Using Kanguru Defender hardware encrypted drives is a perfect solution for organizations looking to protect their sensitive data in remote, off-site environments anywhere in the world. Kanguru answers the call for mobility, flexibility and now expands on the high capacity data storage needs of today’s work-from-anywhere environment.

To learn more about Kanguru Defender® Hardware Encrypted Flash Drives, or Remote Management (KRMC™), please call 1-888-KANGURU or visit kanguru.com.

