K12 Inc. Announces First Quarter Revenues Increased 44.3% to $371.0 Million

Total Enrollments Top 195 Thousand, up 57.1%, For Fifth Consecutive Year of Growth

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 compared with the First Quarter Fiscal 2020

Revenues of $371.0 million, compared with $257.1 million, driven by increased enrollments.

Income from operations of $12.1 million, compared with a loss of $19.4 million. The increase in income is due to increased revenue and improved operating leverage.

Net income of $12.7 million, compared with a net loss of $9.7 million.

Diluted net income per share of $0.30, compared with a net loss per share of $0.25.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 of $308.8 million, compared with $165.9 million as of September 30, 2019. The change in cash is due largely to the net proceeds from the convertible debt offering, partially offset by cash used to repay the outstanding $100 million on the revolving credit facility.

Adjusted operating income of $23.0 million, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $13.1 million. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million. (1)

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2020/2019 2020 2019 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) Revenues $ 370,960 $ 257,121 $ 113,839 44.3% Income (loss) from operations 12,064 (19,388) 31,452 162.2% Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 23,009 (13,123) 36,132 275.3% Net income (loss) 12,666 (9,730) 22,396 230.2% EBITDA (1) 30,341 (2,242) 32,583 1453.3% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 39,234 3,280 35,954 1096.2%

(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to our investors as an indicator of performance because they exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $308.8 million, compared with $212.3 million reported at June 30, 2020. The increase in the cash balance is largely the result of the $348.2 million in proceeds the Company received from its issuance during the quarter of $420 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, partially offset by the use of $100.0 million in cash to pay down its revolving credit facility.

In connection with the Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated Capped Call Transactions (the “Capped Call Transactions”) with certain counterparties. The Capped Call Transactions are expected to cover the aggregate number of shares of the Company’s common stock that initially underlie the Notes, and are expected to reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments the Company is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes. The upper strike price of the Capped Call Transactions is $86.174 per share. The cost of the Capped Call Transactions was $60.4 million and was recorded within additional paid in capital.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $12.8 million, a decrease of $4.1 million from the three months ended September 30, 2019 and comprised of,

$1.1 million on property and equipment,

$7.2 million on capitalized software development, and

$4.5 million on capitalized curriculum development.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company revised its lines of revenue reporting into two categories:

General Education - products and services that are predominantly focused on kindergarten through twelfth grade students for core subjects including math, English, science and history, to help build a common foundation of knowledge, and Career Learning - products and services that are focused on developing skills for students, in middle school through high school and adult learners, to enter careers in high-growth, in-demand industries—including information technology, business, and health services. Middle and high school students also take general education courses per state standards in addition to coursework in career pathways.

The Company believes that the change in the lines of revenue will facilitate a better understanding of the markets in which the Company competes. Additional information on the new lines of revenue, including revenue and enrollments by quarter for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 revised to reflect the new lines of revenue format can be found in Appendix A. This information is provided for investor reference only. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review K12 Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC.

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education $ 313,848 $ 233,566 $ 80,282 34.4% Career Learning Middle - High School 48,771 23,555 25,216 107.1% Adult 8,341 — 8,341 100.0% Total Career Learning 57,112 23,555 33,557 142.5% Total Revenues $ 370,960 $ 257,121 $ 113,839 44.3%

Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth total enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where K12 provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support. No enrollments are included in Career Learning for Galvanize.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 Change Change % (In thousands, except percentages) General Education (1) 164.6 110.8 53.8 48.6% Career Learning (1) 30.8 13.6 17.2 126.5% Total Enrollment 195.4 124.4 71.0 57.1%

(1) This data includes enrollments for which K12 receives no public funding or revenue.

Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different. Revenue per enrollment in the three months ended September 30 declined from 2019 to 2020 due to state budgetary pressures resulting from COVID-19 and a higher mix of lower-funded states.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 / 2019 2020 2019 Change Change % General Education $ 1,718 $ 1,860 $ (142) (7.6%) Career Learning 1,564 1,720 (156) (9.1%)

Outlook

The Company is forecasting the following for the full year, 2021:

Revenue in the range of $1.445 billion to $1.470 billion.

Capital expenditures in the range of $50 million to $60 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Tax rate of 26% to 29% after discrete items.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $120 million to $130 million.

The Company is forecasting the following for the second quarter, fiscal 2021:

Revenue in the range of $358 million to $366 million.

Capital expenditures in the range of $12 million to $15 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.

Adjusted operating income in the range of $42 million to $45 million. (1)

(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. Please also see Special Note on Forward Looking Statements below.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended June 30, 2021 Low High Low High (In millions) Income from operations $ 32.5 $ 35.5 $ 76.5 $ 86.5 Stock-based compensation expense 7.5 7.5 35.5 35.5 Amortization of intangible assets 2.0 2.0 8.0 8.0 Adjusted operating income $ 42.0 $ 45.0 $ 120.0 $ 130.0

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; failure to replace students who have graduated from the terminal grade in a school or have left our programs for other reasons with new students of a sufficient number; inability to maintain our current rate of retention of students enrolled in our courses; an increase in the amount of failures to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; the failure of perceived industry trends and projections resulting from the expected effects of COVID-19 on virtual education; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services with schools; failure to develop the career learning education business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including but not limited to our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this presentation is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of K12 Inc.’s financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review K12 Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from K12 Inc.’s website at www.k12.com.

K12 INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In thousands except share and per share data) Revenues $ 370,960 $ 257,121 Instructional costs and services 241,069 169,358 Gross margin 129,891 87,763 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 117,827 107,151 Income (loss) from operations 12,064 (19,388) Interest income (expense), net (2,107) 910 Other income (expense), net 429 (8) Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity method investments 10,386 (18,486) Income tax benefit 2,376 8,818 Loss from equity method investments (96) (62) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,666 $ (9,730) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ (0.25) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.25) Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 39,985,417 39,288,557 Diluted 42,189,673 39,288,557

K12 INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 (audited) (In thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,784 $ 212,299 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,483 and $6,808 419,615 236,134 Inventories, net 24,009 28,300 Prepaid expenses 33,338 13,058 Other current assets 19,745 11,480 Total current assets 805,491 501,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 107,747 111,768 Property and equipment, net 70,147 38,668 Capitalized software, net 49,263 48,493 Capitalized curriculum development costs, net 48,931 48,849 Intangible assets, net 75,360 77,451 Goodwill 174,523 174,939 Deposits and other assets 73,014 71,824 Total assets $ 1,404,476 $ 1,073,263 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 91,957 $ 40,428 Accrued liabilities 25,782 27,351 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,598 47,227 Deferred revenue 55,373 24,417 Credit facility — 100,000 Current portion of finance lease liability 14,629 13,304 Current portion of operating lease liability 20,655 20,689 Total current liabilities 235,994 273,416 Long-term finance lease liability 18,156 4,634 Long-term operating lease liability 91,624 96,544 Long-term debt 287,811 — Deferred tax liability 35,872 13,771 Other long-term liabilities 15,998 9,569 Total liabilities 685,455 397,934 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 46,872,975 and 46,341,627 shares issued; and 41,538,232 and 41,006,884 shares outstanding 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 768,232 730,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (99) 93 Retained earnings 53,366 46,953 Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost (102,482) (102,482) Total stockholders’ equity 719,021 675,329 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,404,476 $ 1,073,263

K12 INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 12,666 $ (9,730) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 18,277 17,146 Stock-based compensation expense 8,893 5,522 Deferred income taxes 8,065 3,776 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 4,875 (280) Amortization of discount and fees on debt 1,219 — Other 10,792 4,141 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (196,953) (75,765) Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets (23,975) (8,942) Accounts payable 30,893 (2,396) Accrued liabilities (1,883) (266) Accrued compensation and benefits (19,629) (23,038) Operating lease liability (5,165) (2,073) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 37,392 5,091 Net cash used in operating activities (114,533) (86,814) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,106) (1,246) Capitalized software development costs (7,204) (7,196) Capitalized curriculum development costs (4,488) (8,528) Sale of long-lived assets 223 — Other acquisitions and investments, net of distributions (3,113) (1,277) Net cash used in investing activities (15,688) (18,247) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments on finance lease obligations (5,669) (7,460) Repayments on credit facility (100,000) — Issuance of convertible senior notes 409,390 — Purchases of capped calls in connection with convertible senior notes (60,354) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 32 42 Withholding of stock options for tax withholding (10,885) — Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding (5,808) (4,698) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 226,706 (12,116) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 96,485 (117,177) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 213,299 284,621 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 309,784 $ 167,444 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of September 30th: Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,784 $ 165,944 Other current assets (restricted cash) 500 500 Deposits and other assets (restricted cash) 500 1,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 309,784 $ 167,444

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. These measures remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. Adjusted EBITDA also removes depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and

in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

