BusinessWire

K12 Announces Updated Enrollment for Managed Public Schools of 170 Thousand Students

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on K12 Announces Updated Enrollment for Managed Public Schools of 170 Thousand Students

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading tech-enabled education companies, today announced updated enrollment numbers.


As of August 21, 2020, K12’s managed public school programs have enrolled 170 thousand students for the current school year. This is a 39% increase from the 122.3 thousand enrollments posted in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (first quarter fiscal year 2020). The school enrollment season typically runs through the end of September of each year. The final reported enrollment number for first quarter fiscal 2021 could vary due to changes in demand, student retention rates, and other factors.

The company noted that while enrollment season is winding down, many K12-powered schools continue to enroll students for the current school year. The company will provide formal guidance for the fiscal year when it announces first quarter earnings in October.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; failure to replace students who have graduated from the terminal grade in a school or have left our programs for other reasons with new students of a sufficient number; inability to maintain our current rate of retention of students enrolled in our courses; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; the failure of perceived industry trends and projections to be realized, including those trends and projections resulting from the expected effects of COVID-19 on virtual education; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received or contractual remedies; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services with schools; failure to develop the career readiness education business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including but not limited to our data storage systems, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, and galvanize.com.


Contacts

K12 Inc.
Investor and Press Contact:
Mike Kraft, 571-353-7778
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
mkraft@k12.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Walmart and Nextdoor Launch New “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

New Program Makes it Easy for Customers to Shop for Their Neighbors When Making a Trip to Their Local Walmart Store, Giving Communities More Access to Essential Items While Limiting Contact
BENTONVILLE, Ark. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart a…
BusinessWire

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ AquaBeam® Robotic System Receives CMS Approval for Transitional Pass-Through Payment Status

Posted on Author Business Wire

Incremental Reimbursement in Outpatient Setting Will Expand Availability of Transformative Next-Generation Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment
REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMS–PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a Silicon Valley su…
BusinessWire

Arrow Electronics Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

— Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $287 Million —

— Repurchased $100 Million of Common Stock —

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported third-quarter 2019 sales of $7.08 billion, a decrease of 6 percent from sales of $7.49 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter sales, as adjusted, decreased 3 percent year over year. Third-quarter net income of $92 million, or $1.10 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $177 million, or $1.99 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding certain items1, net income would have been $155 million, or $1.86 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $191 million, or $2.15 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, changes in foreign currencies negatively impacted growth by approximately $103 million or 1 percent on sales and $.04 or 2 percent on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Global components third-quarter sales of $5.05 billion decreased 6 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, decreased 4 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales increased 4 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, increased 5 percent year over year. Europe components sales decreased 7 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 2 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 16 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 15 percent year over year. Global components third-quarter operating income was $172 million. Third-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $217 million.

“Arrow’s focused execution contributed to our bottom-line performance in the third quarter, despite continued challenging demand conditions in the Americas and Europe,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “By harnessing our internal efficiencies, we were able to realize significant savings to reinvest in our omnichannel engineering services, and strengthen our position as a consistent, reliable provider of design, engineering and supply chain solutions. I am confident that our diversified business model and forward-looking approach to investing will not only allow us to emerge from the current market correction in a position of strength, but also to generate enhanced profits and returns well into the future.”

Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter sales of $2.03 billion decreased 4 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, decreased 2 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 6 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, were flat year over year. Americas enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 3 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 2 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter operating income was $92 million. Third-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $95 million.

“We are pleased that enterprise computing solutions’ execution in the marketplace drove 12 percent operating income growth in the third quarter. Operating income growth demonstrates our success in selling advanced, higher-value solutions utilizing next-generation software and hardware architectures,” said Mr. Long.

“Third-quarter cash provided by operating activities was $287 million. Our robust cash flow was bolstered by our disciplined working capital management, continued healthy profits from our leading positions in the markets we serve, and efficiencies from our previously announced cost optimization program,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. Accordingly, Arrow returned approximately $100 million to shareholders through our stock repurchase program during the third quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had approximately $439 million of remaining authorization under our share repurchase program.”

GUIDANCE

Arrow Electronics’ fourth-quarter outlook excludes the financial results from the PC and mobility asset disposition business.

“As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect total sales to range between $7.125 billion and $7.525 billion, with global components sales between $4.625 billion and $4.825 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion. We expect earnings per share on a diluted basis to range from $1.82 to $1.98, and earnings per share on a diluted basis, excluding certain items1, to range from $2.10 to $2.26 per share. Our guidance assumes interest and other expense will total approximately $52 million, an average tax rate at the low end of the updated long-term range of 23 percent to 25 percent, and average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 83 million. We are expecting the average USD-to-Euro exchange rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately $1.10 to €1. We estimate changes in foreign currencies will have negative impacts on growth of approximately $100 million, or 1 percent on sales, and $.05, or 2 percent, on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2018,” said Mr. Stansbury.

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, including sales, as adjusted, gross profit, operating income, as adjusted, net income attributable to shareholders, as adjusted, and net income per share, as adjusted, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: industry conditions, the company’s implementation of its new enterprise resource planning system, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and global enterprise computing solutions markets, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, and the company’s ability to generate additional cash flow. Forward-looking statements are those statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

For a further discussion of factors to consider in connection with these forward-looking statements, investors should refer to Item 1A Risk Factors of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share.

The company provides sales, gross profit, and operating expense on a non-GAAP basis adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as changes in foreign currencies) by re-translating prior period results at current period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as dispositions), the impact of the company’s personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as wind down), the impact of inventory write-downs related to the digital business (referred to as “digital inventory write-downs and recoveries”), and the impact of the notes receivable reserves and inventory write-downs related to the AFS business (referred to as “AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries” and “AFS inventory write-downs and recoveries” respectively). Operating income is adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and property, plant and equipment, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share are adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and property, plant and equipment, the impact of wind down, and the impact of U.S. tax reform. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below.

The company believes that such non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the company’s operating performance and underlying trends in the company’s business because management considers these items referred to above to be outside the company’s core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the company’s financial and operating performance. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors may use this non-GAAP financial information in evaluating management performance and setting management compensation.

The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or alternative to, sales, operating income, net income and net income per basic and diluted share determined in accordance with GAAP. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2019

 

September 29,

2018

 

September 28,

2019

 

September 29,

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

7,078,118

 

 

$

7,490,445

 

 

$

21,578,657

 

 

$

21,758,586

 

Cost of sales

 

6,279,277

 

 

6,566,667

 

 

19,103,219

 

 

19,033,044

 

Gross profit

 

798,841

 

 

923,778

 

 

2,475,438

 

 

2,725,542

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

522,446

 

 

575,751

 

 

1,677,734

 

 

1,719,108

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

45,231

 

 

45,532

 

 

139,739

 

 

139,201

 

Loss on disposition of businesses, net

 

14,573

 

 

2,042

 

 

15,439

 

 

3,604

 

Impairments

 

253

 

 

 

 

698,246

 

 

 

Restructuring, integration, and other charges

 

43,120

 

 

10,143

 

 

74,692

 

 

50,497

 

 

 

625,623

 

 

633,468

 

 

2,605,850

 

 

1,912,410

 

Operating income (loss)

 

173,218

 

 

290,310

 

 

(130,412

)

 

813,132

 

Equity in losses of affiliated companies

 

(1,070

)

 

(652

)

 

(2,155

)

 

(808

)

Gain (loss) on investments, net

 

1,126

 

 

1,070

 

 

7,864

 

 

(3,945

)

Employee benefit plan expense

 

(1,071

)

 

(1,296

)

 

(3,349

)

 

(3,784

)

Interest and other financing expense, net

 

(49,882

)

 

(54,205

)

 

(153,426

)

 

(160,187

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

122,321

 

 

235,227

 

 

(281,478

)

 

644,408

 

Provision for income taxes

 

29,340

 

 

57,054

 

 

30,878

 

 

155,325

 

Consolidated net income (loss)

 

92,981

 

 

178,173

 

 

(312,356

)

 

489,083

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

850

 

 

1,640

 

 

3,744

 

 

3,541

 

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

 

$

92,131

 

 

$

176,533

 

 

$

(316,100

)

 

$

485,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

(3.75

)

 

$

5.53

 

Diluted

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

(3.75

)

 

$

5.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

82,711

 

 

87,602

 

 

84,246

 

 

87,785

 

Diluted

 

83,397

 

 

88,608

 

 

84,246

 

 

88,759

 

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except par value)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

September 28, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

262,254

 

 

$

509,327

 

Accounts receivable, net

7,841,851

 

 

8,945,463

 

Inventories

3,503,481

 

 

3,878,678

 

Other current assets

232,062

 

 

274,832

 

Total current assets

11,839,648

 

 

13,608,300

 

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

Land

7,746

 

 

7,882

 

Buildings and improvements

164,544

 

 

158,712

 

Machinery and equipment

1,438,600

 

 

1,425,933

 

 

1,610,890

 

 

1,592,527

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(805,626

)

 

(767,827

)

Property, plant, and equipment, net

805,264

 

 

824,700

 

Investments in affiliated companies

85,399

 

 

83,693

 

Intangible assets, net

277,720

 

 

372,644

 

Goodwill

2,041,073

 

 

2,624,690

 

Other assets

640,607

 

 

270,418

 

Total assets

$

15,689,711

 

 

$

17,784,445

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,181,408

 

 

$

7,631,879

 

Accrued expenses

833,390

 

 

912,292

 

Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt

356,843

 

 

246,257

 

Total current liabilities

7,371,641

 

 

8,790,428

 

Long-term debt

2,942,293

 

 

3,239,115

 

Other liabilities

631,530

 

 

378,536

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1:

 

 

 

Authorized – 160,000 shares in both 2019 and 2018, respectively

 

 

 

Issued – 125,424 shares in both 2019 and 2018, respectively

125,424

 

 

125,424

 

Capital in excess of par value

1,143,830

 

 

1,135,934

 

Treasury stock (43,660 and 40,233 shares in 2019 and 2018, respectively), at cost

(2,237,884

)

 

(1,972,254

)

Retained earnings

6,019,235

 

 

6,335,335

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(359,786

)

 

(299,449

)

Total shareholders’ equity

4,690,819

 

 

5,324,990

 

Noncontrolling interests

53,428

 

 

51,376

 

Total equity

4,744,247

 

 

5,376,366

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

15,689,711

 

 

$

17,784,445

 

 