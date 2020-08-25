K12 Announces Updated Enrollment for Managed Public Schools of 170 Thousand Students

Posted on

— Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $287 Million —

— Repurchased $100 Million of Common Stock —

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported third-quarter 2019 sales of $7.08 billion, a decrease of 6 percent from sales of $7.49 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter sales, as adjusted, decreased 3 percent year over year. Third-quarter net income of $92 million, or $1.10 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $177 million, or $1.99 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding certain items1, net income would have been $155 million, or $1.86 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $191 million, or $2.15 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, changes in foreign currencies negatively impacted growth by approximately $103 million or 1 percent on sales and $.04 or 2 percent on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Global components third-quarter sales of $5.05 billion decreased 6 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, decreased 4 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales increased 4 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, increased 5 percent year over year. Europe components sales decreased 7 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 2 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 16 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 15 percent year over year. Global components third-quarter operating income was $172 million. Third-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $217 million.

“Arrow’s focused execution contributed to our bottom-line performance in the third quarter, despite continued challenging demand conditions in the Americas and Europe,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “By harnessing our internal efficiencies, we were able to realize significant savings to reinvest in our omnichannel engineering services, and strengthen our position as a consistent, reliable provider of design, engineering and supply chain solutions. I am confident that our diversified business model and forward-looking approach to investing will not only allow us to emerge from the current market correction in a position of strength, but also to generate enhanced profits and returns well into the future.”

Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter sales of $2.03 billion decreased 4 percent year over year. Sales, as adjusted, decreased 2 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 6 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, were flat year over year. Americas enterprise computing solutions sales decreased 3 percent year over year. Sales in the region, as adjusted, decreased 2 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter operating income was $92 million. Third-quarter operating income, excluding amortization of intangibles expense, as adjusted, was $95 million.

“We are pleased that enterprise computing solutions’ execution in the marketplace drove 12 percent operating income growth in the third quarter. Operating income growth demonstrates our success in selling advanced, higher-value solutions utilizing next-generation software and hardware architectures,” said Mr. Long.

“Third-quarter cash provided by operating activities was $287 million. Our robust cash flow was bolstered by our disciplined working capital management, continued healthy profits from our leading positions in the markets we serve, and efficiencies from our previously announced cost optimization program,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. Accordingly, Arrow returned approximately $100 million to shareholders through our stock repurchase program during the third quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had approximately $439 million of remaining authorization under our share repurchase program.”

GUIDANCE

Arrow Electronics’ fourth-quarter outlook excludes the financial results from the PC and mobility asset disposition business.

“As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect total sales to range between $7.125 billion and $7.525 billion, with global components sales between $4.625 billion and $4.825 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion. We expect earnings per share on a diluted basis to range from $1.82 to $1.98, and earnings per share on a diluted basis, excluding certain items1, to range from $2.10 to $2.26 per share. Our guidance assumes interest and other expense will total approximately $52 million, an average tax rate at the low end of the updated long-term range of 23 percent to 25 percent, and average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 83 million. We are expecting the average USD-to-Euro exchange rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately $1.10 to €1. We estimate changes in foreign currencies will have negative impacts on growth of approximately $100 million, or 1 percent on sales, and $.05, or 2 percent, on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2018,” said Mr. Stansbury.

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, including sales, as adjusted, gross profit, operating income, as adjusted, net income attributable to shareholders, as adjusted, and net income per share, as adjusted, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: industry conditions, the company’s implementation of its new enterprise resource planning system, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and global enterprise computing solutions markets, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, and the company’s ability to generate additional cash flow. Forward-looking statements are those statements which are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

For a further discussion of factors to consider in connection with these forward-looking statements, investors should refer to Item 1A Risk Factors of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share.

The company provides sales, gross profit, and operating expense on a non-GAAP basis adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as changes in foreign currencies) by re-translating prior period results at current period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as dispositions), the impact of the company’s personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as wind down), the impact of inventory write-downs related to the digital business (referred to as “digital inventory write-downs and recoveries”), and the impact of the notes receivable reserves and inventory write-downs related to the AFS business (referred to as “AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries” and “AFS inventory write-downs and recoveries” respectively). Operating income is adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and property, plant and equipment, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share are adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, and loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs and recoveries, digital inventory write-downs and recoveries, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and property, plant and equipment, the impact of wind down, and the impact of U.S. tax reform. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below.

The company believes that such non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors to assist in assessing and understanding the company’s operating performance and underlying trends in the company’s business because management considers these items referred to above to be outside the company’s core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the company’s financial and operating performance. In addition, the company’s Board of Directors may use this non-GAAP financial information in evaluating management performance and setting management compensation.

The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or alternative to, sales, operating income, net income and net income per basic and diluted share determined in accordance with GAAP. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,



2019 September 29,



2018 September 28,



2019 September 29,



2018 Sales $ 7,078,118 $ 7,490,445 $ 21,578,657 $ 21,758,586 Cost of sales 6,279,277 6,566,667 19,103,219 19,033,044 Gross profit 798,841 923,778 2,475,438 2,725,542 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 522,446 575,751 1,677,734 1,719,108 Depreciation and amortization 45,231 45,532 139,739 139,201 Loss on disposition of businesses, net 14,573 2,042 15,439 3,604 Impairments 253 — 698,246 — Restructuring, integration, and other charges 43,120 10,143 74,692 50,497 625,623 633,468 2,605,850 1,912,410 Operating income (loss) 173,218 290,310 (130,412 ) 813,132 Equity in losses of affiliated companies (1,070 ) (652 ) (2,155 ) (808 ) Gain (loss) on investments, net 1,126 1,070 7,864 (3,945 ) Employee benefit plan expense (1,071 ) (1,296 ) (3,349 ) (3,784 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (49,882 ) (54,205 ) (153,426 ) (160,187 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 122,321 235,227 (281,478 ) 644,408 Provision for income taxes 29,340 57,054 30,878 155,325 Consolidated net income (loss) 92,981 178,173 (312,356 ) 489,083 Noncontrolling interests 850 1,640 3,744 3,541 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 92,131 $ 176,533 $ (316,100 ) $ 485,542 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 2.02 $ (3.75 ) $ 5.53 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.99 $ (3.75 ) $ 5.47 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 82,711 87,602 84,246 87,785 Diluted 83,397 88,608 84,246 88,759