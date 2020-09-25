BusinessWire

Judicial Branch of Arizona Implements For The Record’s Virtual Justice Solution

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Judicial Branch of Arizona Implements For The Record’s Virtual Justice Solution

Virtual courtrooms designed by and for judges to enable uninterrupted access to justice

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#accesstojustice--For The Record is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Justice platform with a successful roll out for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County.


Virtual Justice combines the security of Microsoft Teams with For The Record’s industry leading solutions for capturing, managing, and distributing recordings of court proceedings to address the needs of court users appearing remotely as a result of COVID-19. For The Record worked closely with Maricopa County Judges and Court Administration executives to ensure the unique challenges of the court and public were implemented.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges to provide critical services to the public and meet our mandated obligations in a way that is safe for both our employees and the public,” noted Raymond L. Billotte, Judicial Branch Administrator. “The use of on-line platforms like Virtual Justice provides a safe and secure means to facilitate the work of our Court and increase the public’s access to the services they require without the need to be physically present in the Courtroom.”

With Virtual Justice, courts can now leverage the capabilities of Teams to conduct proceedings while automatically capturing the court record in For The Record’s proprietary format. Capture is made possible by recording the proceedings in each virtual courtroom, which are then instantaneously made available in For The Record’s web application. The solution allows parties to move to private meeting rooms (i.e. bench conferences) and invite the recorder as needed. It also integrates directly with the court’s case management system, which automates calendar scheduling and hearing invite creation and doesn’t disrupt everyday court processes. Virtual Justice is simple, easy-to-use and allows participants to join with or without a Teams account using any web device or a standard phone.

The Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County has gone live with fifteen judges and over 100 court staff using Virtual Justice, with more coming online in the approaching weeks.

About For The Record:

For The Record is the world's leading provider of digital court recording technology with implementations in 62 countries around the world. For The Record began as an Australian company developing the world's first digital recording solutions for Australian courts. The company has since grown to have offices in Australia, the United Kingdom and the USA where For The Record recording systems can be found in every state. For The Record's solutions combine in-courtroom hardware, software and cloud applications for the efficient capture, retrieval and management of court recordings, transcripts and AI generated "rough" transcripts. For The Record elevates the quality and accessibility of court records, through its proprietary and patented technologies with more than 30,000 digital recording installations, recording more than 20 million hours of court and other government agency hearings per year. For more information visit www.fortherecord.com.


Contacts

Cecily Waters
media@fortherecord.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Analogix Introduces Industry’s Lowest Power UHD eDP TCON With 3D Color Gamut Rotation and In-Cell Touch

Posted on Author Business Wire

ANX2187 answers market demand for longer-lasting, thinner, and brighter notebook PCs. Its color enhancement capabilities are vital for creator PCs.
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dcolorgamut–Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced its …
BusinessWire

Nexstar Media Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 24.4 Percent

Posted on Author Business Wire

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.56 Per Share

Increase Marks Seventh Annual Consecutive Rise in Cash Dividend
IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 24.4 …
BusinessWire

Seattle Seahawks Select AWS as Its Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Provider

Posted on Author Business Wire

AWS machine learning services will enable the National Football League team to unlock competitive insights and develop winning play strategies
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), anno…