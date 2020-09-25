Judicial Branch of Arizona Implements For The Record’s Virtual Justice Solution

Virtual courtrooms designed by and for judges to enable uninterrupted access to justice

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#accesstojustice--For The Record is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Justice platform with a successful roll out for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County.

Virtual Justice combines the security of Microsoft Teams with For The Record’s industry leading solutions for capturing, managing, and distributing recordings of court proceedings to address the needs of court users appearing remotely as a result of COVID-19. For The Record worked closely with Maricopa County Judges and Court Administration executives to ensure the unique challenges of the court and public were implemented.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges to provide critical services to the public and meet our mandated obligations in a way that is safe for both our employees and the public,” noted Raymond L. Billotte, Judicial Branch Administrator. “The use of on-line platforms like Virtual Justice provides a safe and secure means to facilitate the work of our Court and increase the public’s access to the services they require without the need to be physically present in the Courtroom.”

With Virtual Justice, courts can now leverage the capabilities of Teams to conduct proceedings while automatically capturing the court record in For The Record’s proprietary format. Capture is made possible by recording the proceedings in each virtual courtroom, which are then instantaneously made available in For The Record’s web application. The solution allows parties to move to private meeting rooms (i.e. bench conferences) and invite the recorder as needed. It also integrates directly with the court’s case management system, which automates calendar scheduling and hearing invite creation and doesn’t disrupt everyday court processes. Virtual Justice is simple, easy-to-use and allows participants to join with or without a Teams account using any web device or a standard phone.

The Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County has gone live with fifteen judges and over 100 court staff using Virtual Justice, with more coming online in the approaching weeks.

About For The Record:

For The Record is the world's leading provider of digital court recording technology with implementations in 62 countries around the world. For The Record began as an Australian company developing the world's first digital recording solutions for Australian courts. The company has since grown to have offices in Australia, the United Kingdom and the USA where For The Record recording systems can be found in every state. For The Record's solutions combine in-courtroom hardware, software and cloud applications for the efficient capture, retrieval and management of court recordings, transcripts and AI generated "rough" transcripts. For The Record elevates the quality and accessibility of court records, through its proprietary and patented technologies with more than 30,000 digital recording installations, recording more than 20 million hours of court and other government agency hearings per year. For more information visit www.fortherecord.com.

Cecily Waters

media@fortherecord.com