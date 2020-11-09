Johnson & Quin Achieves HIPAA Security Compliance Assessment

NILES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#colorinkjet--Johnson & Quin, a full-service direct mail production and mailing services company, has successfully achieved the HIPAA Security Compliance Assessment which certifies their high level of security and ability to produce healthcare and related direct mail programs. In addition to HIPAA they have also completed their third annual System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. Both the SOC 2 and HIPAA assessments verify the company’s commitment to data security and privacy for their marketing clients.

Manish Haria, VP of IT and CISO at Johnson & Quin explained, “After consistently achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance which has increasingly become a must for a print service provider, we wanted to continue maturing our security program further. HIPAA compliance is the best next step to fuel the company’s growth by expanding into the healthcare vertical.”

A professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, audited Johnson & Quin against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, as well as applicable HIPAA privacy, security, and breach notification rules. The HIPAA security compliance assessment ensures that Johnson & Quin follows appropriate procedures for storing, processing, and handling protected health information (PHI). The SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides assurance that the company’s controls for handling client data securely are effective over a period of time.

“Johnson & Quin’s HIPAA certification documents that clients’ health data is safely handled,” said Andrew Henkel, VP & Principal at Johnson & Quin. “We specialize in producing large volume highly personalized mail, and this certification will allow us to confidently manage and produce healthcare promotional and communication marketing mailings.”

With almost 145 years of printing experience and over 40 years in direct mail, the processes, procedures, and controls that support Johnson & Quin’s direct mail services are designed and implemented to address the applicable safeguards for healthcare mailings defined within the HIPAA/HITECH Security Rule. Clients marketing healthcare services and products can be confident in the company’s ability to handle PHI data.

According to Bob Arkema, EVP, at Johnson & Quin, “We have a history of seeking out new technologies - in security controls, software, and production equipment. We make our clients’ lives easier by providing secure data processing, high-quality services, lower production and postage costs, and virtually unlimited personalization to increase response and improve profitability.”

About Johnson & Quin

Johnson & Quin specializes in the latest direct mail production technologies including high-speed full color inkjet variable data printing in combination with expert postal optimization and mailing services. They offer data services, digital personalization and printing, high-speed folding, card affixing and inserting, as well as certified data security. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find J&Q on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Kay Wilt

Director of Marketing

Johnson & Quin, Inc.

847-588-4549

Kwilt@j-quin.com