John Shegerian’s IMPACT! Podcast Unveils Spring and Summer Guest List

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Shegerian, host of the IMPACT! with John Shegerian podcast and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has announced his all-star lineup of guests for the current season of the show. IMPACT! continues to build momentum with the unveiling of yet another list of the nation’s top thought leaders and industry innovators.

Joining the discussion in the coming weeks will be representatives from the Earth Day Initiative, E2, AMP Robotics, Antos Environmental, Trajectory Energy Partners, ai4, Companies for Zero Waste, the ITAD Summit, the International Green Industry Hall of Fame, and Jake Olson, the inspirational former USC Trojans football long-snapper who had lost his eyesight at age 12, among other fascinating people and organizations that are finding unique ways to make a positive impact.

IMPACT! is produced by the same team that created the world’s number one environmental and sustainability business podcast, “Green is Good,” which was also hosted by Shegerian. For previous podcast interviews, Shegerian has hosted the planet’s most recognizable brands, such as the Raytheon, General Motors, Ford, Ben & Jerry’s, Panasonic, National Geographic, Best Buy, GE, Intel, Qualcomm, Wal-Mart, IKEA, Hewlett-Packard and UCLA, among many others.

Conversations on IMPACT! explore current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from the greatest innovators, leaders, disruptors and experts.

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they got their start and how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

IMPACT! appears weekly as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users. The show is also available from over a dozen syndication partners, including iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, TuneIn, Vimeo, Soundcloud, libsyn, blubrry and Podfeed.net.

“We’re excited to be able to provide a global reach platform for impactful conversations with great leaders from all walks of life,” said Shegerian. “This is the biggest and podcast we’ve done to date. Whether we’re talking to a major international corporation, an athlete, a celebrity, an emerging new company or a nonprofit with a passionate cause, our listeners are sure to be inspired by impactful stories shared by our guests about the issues that matter more than ever.”

