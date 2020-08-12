Jobvite Expands EVOLVE Talent Acquisition Framework

Offering includes free online assessments to help TA leaders optimize the people, processes, and technology needed to drive better business results

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the leading end-to-end talent acquisition suite, today announces the expansion of its EVOLVE Talent Acquisition Framework, an end-to-end roadmap for the development of top-performing talent acquisition (TA) teams.

The expanded EVOLVE TA Framework builds upon the original, award-winning EVOLVE model to provide TA leaders with a more holistic assessment of their talent function’s current state in order to better align people, processes, and technology. The resulting prioritization of efforts drives consensus, increases efficiency, and fuels specific actions that improve business performance.

The EVOLVE TA Framework consists of the following components:

Free Online Assessments. Available now at www.jobvite.com/evolve-framework, these free online assessments help TA leaders assess all aspects of their talent acquisition function: Initial 10 Minute Assessment Recruitment Marketing Assessment Applicant Management Assessment TA Operations Assessment

Available now at www.jobvite.com/evolve-framework, these free online assessments help TA leaders assess all aspects of their talent acquisition function: Recommendations. Fed by the findings of each assessment, EVOLVE Recommendations enable TA Leaders to reprioritize in order to advance the maturity and performance of their talent acquisition efforts. Specific recommendations regarding the optimization of people, process, and technology ensure that EVOLVE drives actionable insights rather than dusty shelfware.

Fed by the findings of each assessment, EVOLVE Recommendations enable TA Leaders to reprioritize in order to advance the maturity and performance of their talent acquisition efforts. Specific recommendations regarding the optimization of people, process, and technology ensure that EVOLVE drives actionable insights rather than dusty shelfware. Action Plans. When organizations are ready to put their EVOLVE Assessment insights into action, the Jobvite team can be engaged to assist. Jobvite and Talemetry by Jobvite customers will benefit from the EVOLVE Action Plans portion of their regular Quarterly Business Reviews at no additional cost.

“Historically, talent acquisition teams have struggled to align recruitment strategies, optimize outcomes, and amplify their most effective programs,” said Peter Clare, Jobvite SVP Operations and Customers. “Using Jobvite’s EVOLVE TA Framework, leading organizations can better develop talent acquisition as a strategic function. The net result is a high performing TA team that wins top talent, anticipates critical hiring needs, and continuously improves hiring processes to achieve optimal business outcomes.”

Companies like Fortune 500 CDW have used EVOLVE to mature their recruitment capabilities and achieve results like 83% application conversion rates (compared to 20-30% industry average conversion rates). The analyst community is also recognizing the impact that EVOLVE can have on talent acquisition teams.

George LaRocque, Principal Analyst, HRWINS stated, “EVOLVE gives you a framework and an integrated view where your analytics enable you to achieve your goals—That’s why I’m really excited about this.”

Those interested in improving the effectiveness of their talent acquisition efforts can receive personalized recommendations by completing a free EVOLVE assessment at www.jobvite.com/evolve-framework.

