Jimmy John’s Sub Chain Joins Doordash, Uses Own Drivers

The Jimmy John’s sandwich chain is now available on Doordash, the nation’s largest food-delivery platform. Doordash customers can now order delivery from over 2,400 Jimmy John’s restaurants nationwide and food will be delivered by Jimmy John’s own fleet of delivery drivers, not contractors employed by Doordash.

After a successful six-month pilot with more than 100 restaurants, Jimmy John’s chose to expand its relationship with DoorDash chain-wide, This is the first time Jimmy John’s has entered into a relationship with a third-party marketplace, enhancing the visibility and scale of its delivery operations.

“As a brand, we are relentlessly focused on reaching our guests on their terms,” said Darin Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jimmy John’s. “In DoorDash we found a third-party partner that shares this commitment and offers us the ability to further reach our consumers where they increasingly are – digitally. We are so thrilled about this relationship and the visibility to consumers it provides for our brand, both now and in the future.”

Pickup at Jimmy John’s will also be available through the DoorDash platform. Jimmy John’s will also be available to subscribers of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription program which offers members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12.

It’s unclear if Jimmy John’s will pay a percentage commission on sales to Doordash or a flat-fee per delivery.

The service is part of Doordash’s new Self-Delivery feature which lets businesses use their own drivers on the Doordash platform. Doordash estimates 120,000 restaurants around the nation currently use their own delivery personnel.

Once a restaurant has activated Doordash’s Self-Delivery service, customers can browse the menu and place orders just like any other merchant on the DoorDash app or website. Orders will appear on a restaurant’s POS, portal, or tablet, with 100% of tips passed through to the Merchant to distribute to its delivery fleet.

Jimmy John’s is owned by Inspire Brands, a company that also owns Arby’s, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings.