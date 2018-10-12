JFrog Leaps With $165 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — JFrog , a software platform for developers, has raised a $165 million Series D funding round led by Insight Venture Partners . Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director will join JFrog’s Board. The new funding will drive JFrog product innovation, support rapid expansion into new markets and accelerate both organic and inorganic growth.

Joining Insight Venture Partners in the latest investment round were new investors Silicon Valley funds Spark Capital and Geodesic Capital , as well as existing investors including Battery Ventures , Sapphire Ventures , Scale Venture Partners , Dell Technologies Capital and Vintage Investment Partners . Additional JFrog investors include Gemini VC Israel , Qumra Capital and VMware .

As revolutions like microservices and containers have fundamentally transformed how software is built, packaged and shipped, DevOps has become the only viable way for organizations to release more software faster. Consequently, software packages (binaries) have become the most important asset in the DevOps lifecycle. The proliferation of connected edge devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), alongside DevOps methodologies, creates an explosion of binaries, which can quickly overwhelm Git-based source code repositories.

“Software updates need to flow seamlessly, like water running through pipes. This is what we call the ‘ liquid software vision ,'” said Shlomi Ben Haim, JFrog CEO. “From Git to Kubernetes and from your data center to the edge, software updates must flow anytime, anywhere, with minimal effort. The JFrog Enterprise Plus platform will enable continuous software updates and propel us to become the company behind all software updates in the universe.”

JFrog transforms the way software is updated by offering an end-to-end, universal, highly-available software release platform for storing, securing, monitoring and distributing binaries for all technologies, including Docker , Go , Helm , Maven , npm , Nuget , PyPi , and more. This enables a continuous software release flow from code to production with zero downtime.

“In the rapidly growing software industry there is a real need for continual software updates, which is captured by JFrog’s Liquid Software Vision,” said Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Venture Partners. “JFrog is the next promising software infrastructure company that’s going to revolutionize the way software is updated and we’re looking forward to partnering with the JFrog team to capitalize on its impressive growth and industry momentum.”