JetBlue and Marcus by Goldman Sachs® Announce Broader Availability of MarcusPay™ – An Option for Customers to Pay Over Time

-- Inaugural Partnership for MarcusPay Allows JetBlue Customers to Lock in Fixed Rates and a Flexible Way to Finance Flights and Vacation Packages --

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and Marcus by Goldman Sachs® today announced that MarcusPay™ is now available for JetBlue flights in addition to vacation packages. MarcusPay, a no deposit, no-fee, fixed rate point-of-sale installment loan option, allows customers to pay for larger purchases over time. JetBlue, the platform’s inaugural partner, launched MarcusPay earlier this year exclusively for customers booking JetBlue Vacations packages bundling flights with hotels.

MarcusPay’s easy application process offers JetBlue customers the opportunity to apply for a MarcusPay loan from the payment page at jetblue.com or jetbluevacations.com and will be available soon via the JetBlue mobile app. MarcusPay can be used for trips from $750 to $10,000 and customers can see their loan options within minutes. Customers will know how much they’ll pay and for exactly how long, with no fees, no up-front deposit required, and a fixed interest rate. The first payment is not due until at least one month after the trip is booked. Once approved for a MarcusPay loan and the booking is completed, travelers can be on their way. MarcusPay loans are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

“With MarcusPay, we’re adding more flexibility and simplicity to the JetBlue travel booking process,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “JetBlue is excited to be the inaugural partner for MarcusPay and provide our customers with an additional way to finance their trips, when the time is right. Marcus by Goldman Sachs and their latest offering is part of a transparent customer journey. Customers lock in a fixed rate and the opportunity to pay over time, removing some of the hassle and added costs of planning a vacation.”

“MarcusPay gives customers a smart alternative to financing large purchases,” said Elisabeth Kozack, head of Consumer Lending Partnerships at Marcus by Goldman Sachs. “JetBlue is a terrific partner for MarcusPay. They remain focused on delivering against their customers’ needs and providing transparency, which helps them deliver a differentiated customer experience for travelers. We’re thrilled to have MarcusPay be a part of that.”

This partnership is part of JetBlue’s evolution to offer more personalized trip experiences, making the dream of a vacation an easier and affordable reality for many travelers when they feel comfortable traveling again. MarcusPay makes trip planning even more accessible with the option to pay over time for itineraries including JetBlue flights and other amenities such as hotels, car rentals and more.

Booking travel directly with JetBlue provides customers the most control of their travel experience with added savings and benefits. Customers who book directly are eligible for a growing number of exclusive personalized deals on car rentals, hotels, activities, and travel insurance delivered right in their inboxes. These offers are tailored specifically for customers based on their flight information, with the goal of making it easier and quicker for them to book the rest of their travel.

Marcus puts 150 years of Goldman Sachs’ financial expertise and modern technology to work to help customers take control of their financial lives. The JetBlue partnership is the first one for MarcusPay, and the latest in a series of initiatives by Marcus to work with dynamic companies whose differentiated products and services lead with a customer-centric approach, helping customers to make smarter financial decisions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marcus.com/us/en/marcuspay

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

About Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers products and tools designed to help people achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account; certificates of deposit in a variety of terms; no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans; and a mobile banking app. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC, and benefit from Goldman Sachs and its 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management and customer service. For more information please visit www.marcus.com.

