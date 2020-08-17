Jeremy Liebowitz Joins The Knot Worldwide as Executive Vice President, E-commerce

Liebowitz Brings E-commerce Expertise and Vision to Fast-Growing E-commerce Business—Including Recently Launched The Knot Registry Store and The Knot Invitations—Across The Knot Worldwide’s Global Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Knot Worldwide, the world’s largest digital wedding planning company, announced today that Jeremy Liebowitz is joining the company as Executive Vice President, E-commerce. Liebowitz is a talented e-commerce leader and visionary with a successful record of driving customer acquisition and monetization. Liebowitz will own the end-to-end e-commerce strategy, as the company continues to expand and drive growth within its global e-commerce business—most notably with The Knot Registry Store and The Knot Invitations.

Building on its all-in-one wedding planning experience, The Knot recently launched The Knot Registry Store, which allows couples to register for thousands of gifts and their guests to shop and buy on one seamless platform, and The Knot Invitations, which offers unique and customizable print designs for save-the-dates, invitations and other wedding stationery. Both products have achieved positive engagement and growth, particularly as couples have had to communicate updated wedding details to guests during COVID-19 and guests have relied on the couple’s registry to gift them exactly what they want during this difficult time. For newly engaged couples, wedding planning—especially registering for gifts—has been an easy and fun wedding task to do at home while in quarantine.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Jeremy to The Knot Worldwide team,” said Tim Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide. “ Jeremy is an impressive leader with a proven track record of building sustainable e-commerce growth within organizations. We’ve seen early success in e-commerce sales and with Jeremy at the helm, we believe we’re uniquely positioned to deliver richer experiences to our couples and their guests and achieve our long-term business goals.”

In his new role, Liebowitz will own the global e-commerce P&L, develop and execute the day-to-day and long-term growth strategy, and collaborate across departments to best serve the needs of couples, guests and partners while achieving business milestones. He will also oversee the Couple Experience team to provide best-in-class support to engaged couples planning and guests attending weddings.

Liebowitz’s vast experience includes D2C, B2C and B2B e-commerce across more than 50 categories, from apparel and technology to housewares and baby gear, personal care and gifting. He has created and run a multibillion dollar e-commerce division, and built organizations of several hundred people globally to fuel growth. Liebowitz has partnered with the biggest marketplaces and retailers globally and worked for category leaders like Newell Brands, Jarden Corp and L Brands. He is also a founder of Alchemy-Rx, a strategy, marketing and e-commerce agency.

“ The Knot Worldwide is at the forefront of providing best-in-class products, tools and services to help couples with every aspect of their planning journeys—from finding inspiration and booking vendors to registry creation, invitation designing, guest management and more,” said Liebowitz. “ The opportunity to connect with couples through e-commerce to help make their planning experiences more personalized and enjoyable is truly exciting. I’m thrilled to join the leadership team to unify and grow the e-commerce business while offering deeper value to couples, their families and guests.”

About The Knot Worldwide

With over four decades of expertise in the wedding industry, The Knot Worldwide is the largest global wedding planning company. The Knot Worldwide helps couples plan every aspect of their weddings, from finding inspiration and local wedding professionals to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more through The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk, WeddingWire.in, WeddingWire.ca, Matrimonio.com, Mariages.net and other brands. Having inspired and empowered more than 40 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them, The Knot Worldwide provides leading wedding marketplaces, personalized wedding websites, planning tools and registry services with its brands in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The Knot Worldwide also includes lifestyle brands The Bump for pregnancy and parenting, The Bash for bringing important celebrations to life with entertainment vendors, Lasting for building healthy and happy marriages, How They Asked for proposal inspiration and stories and more. The company has US offices in New York, New York; Washington, DC; Norwalk, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; and Portland, Oregon; and international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Galway, Ireland; Guangzhou, China; Gurgaon, India; and London, England.

