Jefferies to Host Inaugural Asia Forum September 14 – 16

NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jefferies is pleased to announce the first annual Jefferies Asia Forum taking place September 14-16, 2020. This inaugural event will be a virtual gathering of global thought leaders, offering clients of the firm original content, comprehensive corporate access and actionable investment insights.

One of the most comprehensive events of its kind, The Jefferies Asia Forum will showcase management teams across Asia and provide access to these senior executives through both business-to-business and investor virtual meetings. Leveraging the global resources of Jefferies, the firm will host over 1600 delegates, 231 corporate managements and 66 experts on an array of market, industry and geopolitical topics. More than 4,200 meetings have been scheduled.

Both public and private companies will be represented during the event along with global experts in the areas of health care, technology and industry disruption. Additionally, Jefferies analysts and strategists from around the world will deliver the breadth and depth of Jefferies’ award-winning global research and interact with attendees to present their latest investment themes and ideas. The Jefferies Asia Forum will also explore leading global trends that impact the investment community, ranging from the rise of global populism to generational trends that are changing consumption patterns, as well as the position of social media in the international economy.

Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, President, said, “We are honored to host the first Jefferies Asia Forum and anticipate a comprehensive and dynamic event featuring notable investment themes and ideas, expert analysis and commentary. In addition to underscoring our firm’s ongoing investment in Asia, which has included the hiring of more than 200 experienced professionals in the region over the past two years, the Jefferies Asia Forum confirms Jefferies’ commitment to important and dynamic industries and to creating valuable insights and other opportunities for our clients around the world.”

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

