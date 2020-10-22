Jean-Jacques Louis to Join the Board of Wiztopic, Inc.

PARIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#blockchain--Jean-Jacques Louis is appointed to the Board of Wiztopic, Inc. a fast-growing SaaS platform for corporate communication, investor relations, and PR agency professionals. Wiztopic was founded in 2014 and has its main operations in Paris, France.

For over 16 years, Jean-Jacques was Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at Nasdaq where he ran strategy, innovation, M&A and minority investments. He just left Nasdaq and founded Lutèce Capital, an investment and consulting firm specialized in financial technology and capital markets.

He will join at the board the co-founders of Wiztopic, Jérôme Lascombe et Raphaël Labbé, as well as Jonathan Cohen Sabban, Managing Director at New Alpha Fintech.

“Today, a quarter of the financial information distributed by CAC40 and SBF120 companies is distributed with the Wiztopic platform and is certified with Wiztrust, said Jerome Lascombe, President of Wiztopic. Thanks to his over 20 years’ experience in and knowledge of global capital markets, Jean-Jacques will be instrumental in accelerating our growth in Europe and globally.”

“Within only a few years, Wiztopic has established itself has a must have solution for professionals in corporate communication, investor relations and the investment community in France said Jean-Jacques Louis. Over 50 marquee customers are relying daily on Wiztopic’s mission critical solutions for their financial communication needs. Wiztrust’s innovative certification tool leverages blockchain technology for a truly differentiated solution and has significant potential. I am delighted to join the board and work with Raphaël, Jérôme and Jonathan to take Wiztopic to the next level.

Wiztopic is the publisher of a new platform solution for communication teams. Wiztopic allows financial and communications departments of listed companies to generate, distribute and measure the performance of their content in a simple, secure and compliant way. Wiztopic's cloud-based solution has become a reference for financial institutions (AG2R, Allianz, Amundi, BNP Paribas, BPCE, Covéa, Crédit Agricole, Deloitte, Humanis, KPMG, La Française, Natixis, Saxo Banque) and listed companies (Adecco, Beneteau, Bic, Capgemini, Klépierre, Nexity, Schneider Electric). For more information visit www.wiztopic.com.

Dominique Fresnaye - dominique@diffusis.com – 06 25 78 54 54