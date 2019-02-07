JCPenney to Stop Selling Appliances Feb. 28

JCPenney plans to discontinue selling major appliances at the end of the month on Feb. 28. The struggling department store chain introduced appliances in stores just three years ago.

Additionally, the retailer will no longer sell furniture in stores and will only be available online and select Puerto Rico stores.

JCPenney will redesign store space previously dedicated to appliance and furniture showrooms to maximize efficiencies, reduce inventory and create an enhanced shopping experience. The company plans to focus on its strengths in apparel and soft home furnishings, which represent higher margin opportunities.

Customers can purchase major appliances in stores and online through Feb. 28 and receive free basic delivery and installation on new model purchases over $299. All protection plans and manufacturer’s warranty agreements will remain in effect for the applicable warranty period.

The company says mattresses will still be on sale in 450 stores and online. JCPenney has over 860 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico.