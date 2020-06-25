JCI US to Deliver Secure, Private Connectivity via its USIM Programmable SIM Platform Using the Geoverse Network as a Service Solution

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Geoverse, a provider of private LTE and 5G solutions, today announced that its network as a service platform is being used by JCI US Inc., a subsidiary of Japan Communications Inc., to support its private LTE network solutions across the US. The new service offered by JCI US in conjunction with Geoverse utilizes both CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) and public cellular networks. It will be delivered via JCI US’ USIM programmable SIM platform.

For this service, Geoverse has deployed a private network using dedicated Edge Enhanced Packet Core networks at JCI US data centers. JCI US will use its USIM programmable SIM platform to provide connectivity for all its customers including CBRS customers such as large scale commercial and retail real estate owners and management companies, which will now be able to seamlessly connect to both their CBRS private LTE networks and to public mobile networks using a single SIM card. “The Geoverse mission is to provide carrier grade connectivity, through turnkey solutions for organizations such as JCI US that are ready to embrace secure connectivity for its customers,” says Rod Nelson, CEO and co-founder of Geoverse.

Regarding the execution of the agreement with Geoverse, JCI US President and COO Greg Deickman said, “JCI US partnering with Geoverse is an instrumental step not only in the development of our broad portfolio of CBRS solutions, but in executing the JCI Group’s strategy of providing a truly global SIM platform connecting to both private and public LTE networks worldwide. We will continue to enhance our USIM platform through partnership with carriers globally to provide secure, reliable and affordable communications everywhere.”

About JCI US

Japan Communications, Inc. was established in 1996 to fulfill an objective by Japan’s Ministry of Communications to develop next-generation mobile communication as the foundation of Japan’s economic growth. Following success as one of the world’s first mobile enablers, in 2006, the company began global expansion in the United States market under the brand name Contour Networks. Servicing the critical need for secure and reliable wireless data services, JCI remains a trusted technology leader in the global communications space, and along with subsidiaries JCI US and JCI EU, has offices in Tokyo, Denver, Atlanta, and Dublin. JCI is listed on Section One of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9424.T).

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a specialized mobile operator that builds, owns, and operates wireless assets for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. The company’s private LTE/5G infrastructure interconnects with major mobile operators resulting in a solution where one network delivers two benefits: a secure and robust network for private applications and 5-bar coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with over 30 years of experience building sustainable connectivity solutions.

