JBL® Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Flagship Store in New York City

Situated in the city’s bustling SoHo neighborhood, the JBL Store offers visitors a hands-on experience with the brand’s signature audio products

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Harman, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, announced the opening of the first JBL-branded retail store, the second New York City location for HARMAN. Newly built in the SoHo neighborhood and located at 19 E. Houston Street (the corner of Houston and Crosby), the nearly 2,000 square foot space gives shoppers access to a wide array of innovative speakers, headphones, home audio and gaming products by JBL. Designed by global architecture and design firm, Gensler, the space caters to the consumer listening experience, integrating JBL Pro Sound to enhance the audio and visual experience for visitors.

Stocked with nearly 100 differing product offerings across JBL’s lifestyle portfolio, the store is equipped with interactive customer experience centers, giving customers the option of demo-ing high-quality signature JBL sound products through their own smart devices. To learn more about JBL’s personalization services, visit the dedicated display of customized products, which includes instructions on how to select patterns, colors or even choose a photo to upload to create a one-of-a-kind headphone or speaker. Additionally, the store includes a section dedicated to products from another brand under the HARMAN umbrella, Harman Kardon. All premier audio offerings will be available for testing and purchase.

The latest category to the brand’s business, the JBL Quantum gaming headsets will be on display and available for an immersive gaming experience. Shoppers who visit this unique area of the store can test out all eight models in the JBL Quantum gaming series while playing today’s most popular video games. In tandem, players will get to experience gaming through Dolby Atmos, featured in JBL’s newest soundbar, the JBL BAR 9.1. Leading up to this area, customers who “Dare to Listen”, will have the chance to hear first-hand how JBL’s speakers, headphones and soundbars stand up to their competitors.

To celebrate the store’s opening, JBL will offer a special promotion from October 15-29 in collaboration with JBL Ambassador and NBA athlete, Julius Randle. With every purchase made at the store through October 29, JBL and Julius Randle will donate a pair of headphones to a local elementary school to assist with e-learning, up to the first 300 purchases. Additionally, customers who make a purchase of $50 or more in the store will receive a free JBL branded mask or bag.

“With nearly 75 years of delivering industry leading innovation, we are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our first JBL-branded store in New York,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “Located in a city that embodies our energy and passion for entertainment, this store strengthens our connection with customers and introduces our products in a more immersive experience. We have worked thoughtfully on the design and execution of this location and we cannot wait to welcome customers through our doors.”

The JBL Store will be open from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm from Monday – Sunday. In accordance with New York City’s reopening guidelines for retailers amid COVID-19, the store will have limited capacity and heightened safety measures, and equipped with hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass protections for employees and touchless checkout options.

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. Used by some of the world's greatest musicians and elite athletes in basketball, baseball and esports, JBL has unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation. JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

