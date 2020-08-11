Jayme Fishman Joins Avalara as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of tax technology and consulting veteran Jayme Fishman as its new executive vice president of corporate development. His responsibilities include overseeing the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and managing the acquisitions process from due diligence through integration.

Fishman brings more than two decades of tax technology, consulting, product development, and business management experience to Avalara. He is a trusted advisor and expert in sales and use tax with a track record of helping global companies understand and manage their tax compliance. Fishman comes to Avalara from Ryan — a leading global tax services firm — where he served as president of the company’s software division leading the development and expansion of the firm’s suite of software applications.

Prior to Ryan, Fishman was senior vice president of sales, marketing, and professional services at Taxware, where he was responsible for guiding the company’s business development strategy and implementation.

“Jayme is a true sales and use tax industry expert with an unparalleled understanding of the need for compliance software solutions on a global scale,” said Scott McFarlane, CEO of Avalara. “He will lead Avalara’s corporate development strategy to expand our global compliance footprint through M&A as we continue to create new solutions, move into new geographies, and acquire new customers.”

Fishman’s appointment comes after the company’s July announcement of Kathleen Weslock as chief human resources officer.

