Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves’ Founder & CEO Named a Top Finalist for GovCon Executive of the Year

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves, a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, today announced that the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has named Jared Shepard, its Chief Executive Officer, as one of the 2020 Executive Of The Year GovCon finalists. Reviewed by a panel of expert judges, Shepard joins a distinguished list of strategic executive business leaders who are committed to driving growth and making an impact through community outreach.

In Northern Virginia’s GovCon community, Jared Shepard is regarded as an exceptional corporate leader that managed to turn his daily life experiences as a soldier, while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan, into building a high-energy GovCon firm, that leads by example and boldly innovates to create solutions that make the impossible possible.

Intelligent Waves’ culture is defined by its DNA of trust, innovative thinking, commitment to the mission, integrity, and a fervent desire to achieve a higher impact for customers and the community. It is fortified by the diversity of its body of employees that bring their unique perspectives, life experiences, and ideas to the table, creating an inspiring environment where meritorious behavior is rewarded, accountability and transparency are core operational principles.

As an SDVOSB Intelligent Waves creates high-paying high-tech jobs for veterans in Northern Virginia. Veterans make up nearly half of the organization's workforce. Moreover, Shepard's veteran hiring initiatives have earned Intelligent Waves multiple national recognitions and awards presented by Monster and Military.com for Best Companies for Veterans. Recently, Intelligent Waves was honored as an Inc. 5000 company for two years in a row. Intelligent Waves has also been selected as a top ten “best companies for veterans” by Monster and Military.com for the last three years. At times, the company was the only business under $1 Billion in revenues to make the prestigious list. Shepard also was named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award winner.

Jared Shepard has created a sought after corporate culture while also serving his local community. His steadfast commitment to giving had culminated when he founded Warriors Ethos, a nationally-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports wounded service members, veterans, and their families with transition assistance in their career planning, professional development, and placement. Warriors Ethos is about "Warriors helping Warriors help themselves."

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com

