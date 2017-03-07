Posted on by

January Semiconductor Sales Up 14%

 

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $30.6 billion for the month of January 2017, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to the January 2016 total of $26.9 billion. Global sales in January were 1.2 percent lower than the December 2016 total of $31.0 billion, reflecting normal seasonal market trends. January marked the global market’s largest year-to-year growth since November 2010.

All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“The global semiconductor industry is off to a strong and encouraging start to 2017, posting its highest-ever January sales and largest year-to-year sales increase in more than six years,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales into the China market increased by more than 20 percent year-to-year, and most other regional markets posted double-digit growth. Following the industry’s highest-ever revenue in 2016, the global market is well-positioned for a strong start to 2017.”

Year-to-year sales increased substantially across all regions: China (20.5 percent), the Americas (13.3 percent), Japan (12.3 percent),Asia Pacific/All Other (11.0 percent), and Europe (4.8 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (1.2 percent), but fell slightly inChina (-0.2 percent), Japan (-1.6 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.6 percent), and the Americas (-3.1 percent).

January 2017

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                              

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.33

6.13

-3.1%

Europe

2.80

2.84

1.2%

Japan

2.84

2.79

-1.6%

China

10.17

10.15

-0.2%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.86

8.72

-1.6%

Total

31.01

30.63

-1.2%

Year-to-Year Sales                         

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

5.41

6.13

13.3%

Europe

2.71

2.84

4.8%

Japan

2.49

2.79

12.3%

China

8.42

10.15

20.5%

Asia Pacific/All Other

7.86

8.72

11.0%

Total

26.89

30.63

13.9%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

Aug/Sept/Oct

Nov/Dec/Jan

% Change

Americas

6.06

6.13

1.2%

Europe

2.82

2.84

0.7%

Japan

2.89

2.79

-3.2%

China

9.78

10.15

3.7%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.88

8.72

-1.8%

Total

30.43

30.63

0.7%

