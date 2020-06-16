JALUX AMERICAS Accelerates Digital Transformation Initiatives With HULFT

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OCR--HULFT, a comprehensive data logistics platform, today announced that JALUX AMERICAS, Inc. has implemented HULFT Data Capture and HULFT Integrate to automate its paper-based processes to maintain its high degree of customer service and improve the time it takes to complete transactions.

JALUX AMERICAS is a general trading company specializing in aviation parts, marine, agricultural, and consumer products. The company’s diverse global partner and supplier network range from multibillion-dollar conglomerates to very small businesses. Most of JALUX’s network is fully digitized through EDI and e-commerce solutions. And last year, the company began an initiative to automate the collection and the conversion of non-digital invoices and shipping documents.

Focusing on the suppliers in its aerospace division, JALUX sought to accelerate the process of manually entering data from inbound PDF forms into its in-house developed database, which manages all orders and transfers the data into its ERP financials system. To speed up the digital transformation, the sales operations team sought outside assistance to create data integration. After reviewing several alternatives, the company chose HULFT because it has a powerful combination of scanning and data integration technologies. The combined solution included:

HULFT Data Capture enables JALUX sales operations team members to scan a document, with key fields captured digitally

HULFT Integrate, which converts the data and maps it to JALUX’s in-house developed database

“In addition to an end-to-end platform that precisely met our needs, HULFT’s professional services team was the other critical component to our success,” said Kentaro Kawaguchi, vice president, aerospace department, JALUX AMERICAS. “They made even the most complicated processes and software coding conversations in simple language that we could all understand. What used to take 5-6 minutes to manually process a receiving entry now takes half the time, and the data accuracy has improved greatly.”

About HULFT’s data capture and integration solutions

HULFT Data Capture accelerates the capture, extraction, and validation of meaningful data through a streamlined and straightforward user-interface platform that gives users full control over the level of data verification and automation they require. This offering complements the breadth and depth of HULFT Integrate, a no-code data integration architecture that is securely compatible with all major data destinations through hundreds of diverse adapters. Combined, HULFT Integrate and HULFT Data Capture can work together in taking actionable data and delivering it further into a business application, intelligence tool, or workflow.

HULFT Data Capture is typically integrated into a workflow as part of a broader business integration process or RPA solution. Most data extraction tools require significant manual interaction, such as uploading the file, waiting for results, downloading the data, and then manipulating it in the right format. HULFT offers a one-stop-shop by providing data capture, plus the ability to connect that data to any internal or external database directly.

About HULFT Inc.

Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data, which are often insecure. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), which celebrates its 50th Anniversary, HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information – automating the entire business processes of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information, please visit www.hulftinc.com.

