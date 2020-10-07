JAG Insurance Group Honored With Prestigious “Agency of the Year” Recognition by Nu Property & Casualty

Award-winning insurance firm recognized for strategic growth, employee and customer-centric excellence

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAG Insurance Group (JAG) – a full-service South Florida-based commercial insurance agency with offices in Coral Gables and Delray Beach, and Charlotte, N.C. – announced today it has been named “Agency of the Year” by NU Property & Casualty and PropertyCasualty360. This accolade comes on the heels of the firm’s recent ‘Top Insurance Workspace’ recognition by Insurance Business America, confirming JAG’s effective long-term growth strategies, exemplary commitment to a diverse business community, and unparalleled level of support.

JAG is one of only three agencies to receive the coveted award this year, honoring U.S. independent agencies representing the best of their industry for employing new technologies, perpetually growing their book of business, and high-quality client solutions. With personalization at its cornerstone, JAG's commitment to unrivaled service is based on tailored agency-client relationships to oversee loss prevention, improve asset structure from an underwriting perspective, and manage costumer’s risk profiles.

"With nearly a decade of hard-earned industry insight and high-level expertise, JAG continues to pave a forward-thinking approach in the commercial insurance and risk management landscape," said Doug Jones, principal of JAG Insurance Group. "This award solidifies the firm's mission ‘to protect what matters most,’ forging strong community and carrier relationships, and ability to attract and retain great talent."

In an age of immediacy and constant change, JAG proactively drives new operational efficiencies, extending beyond its core products to identify digital trends and secure optimum results. The firm's deep-rooted rapport with carriers allows them to deliver plans catered to each enterprise's unique needs, providing the resources of a large conglomerate, with the personalized attention of a boutique business. With a passion for developing creative solutions, the firm leverages technology to provide value-added operations, expediting the claim process by automatically flagging predetermined markets or inconsistencies, and decreasing costs.

Delivering comprehensive and complete solutions, JAG's strategy consists of consulting, research, and risk management across a multitude of sectors, including health insurance, financial and private client services, and property and casualty insurance, with specialized in-depth knowledge of the commercial arena. Instrumental in ensuring a 360-approach, the firms' attention to detail and atypical technique guides consumers through the ever-evolving framework of new regulations and insurance market dynamics, fostering core values of partnerships, transparency, and growth.

JAG Insurance Group is a South Florida-based full-service insurance agency, specializing in life insurance, disability, commercial, hospitality, non-profit, disability, transportation, long-term care and sports & entertainment. Co-founded by Douglas Jones, Fernando Alvarez and Luis Gazitua, the firm has offices in Coral Gables, Delray Beach, and Charlotte, N.C. The firm serves a diverse business community and individual needs, delivering innovative comprehensive and complete insurance solutions for a multitude of sectors. The company integrates an entrepreneurial approach to provide clients the expertise and support of a large insurance conglomerate, but with the personalized attention of a boutique business. JAG’s attention to detail and atypical approach to the traditional insurance environment fosters a successful experience that aligns with clients’ goals. For more information, visit www.jaginsgroup.com.

