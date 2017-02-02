Jack in the Box Introduces Triple Bacon Burger

Jack in the Box is taking its Buttery Jack line to new heights with its latest signature burger, the NEW Triple Bacon Buttery Jack. A burger unlike any other, the Triple Bacon Buttery Jack boasts a first-of-its-kind secret ingredient, real bacon butter!

With the NEW Triple Bacon Buttery Jack, Jack in the Box marries the slices of hickory-smoked bacon with savory, melted bacon butter. Rounding out the trifecta, the burger is then topped with a delicious bacon mayo. The Triple Bacon Buttery Jack features a quarter-pound beef patty, grilled onions and cheddar cheese, all on a gourmet signature bun.

“We knew we were on to something special when we created the Buttery Jack line,” said Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box. “The new Triple Bacon Buttery Jack builds on our legacy of buttery burgers, offering a unique and innovative twist with our secret ingredient, bacon butter. We think our loyal guests, as well as new customers, will love the burger’s decadent flavors and standout ingredients.”

Jack in the Box will debut its commercial spot promoting the new Triple Bacon Buttery Jack exclusively on Facebook starting today. The commercial will air on the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 5, for the first time. The 30-second ad features two teenagers who successfully hack into their favorite food icon’s personal email. Within Jack’s email, the teens uncover the recipe for the new Triple Bacon Buttery Jack, and share it for everyone to enjoy! While in Jack’s email, the teen hackers also find some of Jack’s never-before-seen secrets and pictures. Head over to their page, JackiLeaks, to get a peek at what Jack Box has been up to.

The Triple Bacon Buttery Jack burger is available at all participating Jack in the Box restaurants for a limited time. Jack in the Box has over 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.