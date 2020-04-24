Jack Arrowsmith Announces Retirement as Colorado SIPA Executive Director

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalgovt--The Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) Board of Directors announces that its executive director, Jack Arrowsmith, will retire May 31, 2020, after dedicating nearly 20 years to the public sector. Arrowsmith was an inaugural SIPA Board of Director appointed by Governor Owens to represent local government in 2004 and was appointed Executive Director in February 2015.

The Board of Directors expresses its tremendous gratitude to Mr. Arrowsmith for his years of service, strategic vision and leadership. “Arrowsmith has dedicated 16 years to SIPA’s development, growth and progress. In doing so, he impacted countless governments in all four corners of our great state,” says Dr. Theresa Szczurek, board chair and CIO for the State. She adds, “Arrowsmith’s unwavering commitment has greatly enhanced the security and efficiency in the way governments transact business in their communities.”

During Arrowsmith’s tenure, the number of government organizations working with SIPA grew by 99%, from 352 to 701, more than doubled the operating budget and increased vendor partnerships ten-fold. Arrowsmith expanded the User Conference for governments to learn more about free and low-cost efficient and effective technologies and the micro-grant program in dollars and number of recipients. Both programs assist governments putting information and services online and making connections between residents to governments more accessible.

Arrowsmith said, “While I have loved my time with SIPA, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and first grandchild in Florida. I am grateful to have been part of the progress that SIPA has made since its inception in 2004. It has been an honor and privilege to have worked alongside so many outstanding governments, the Board of Directors, and the SIPA staff. We have demonstrated the power of collaboration and how much we can accomplish by working together to serve governments.”

The Board of Directors encourages search consultants to respond to the “Invitation for Proposal” by May 1st. The optimal resource will assist the Board in attracting a qualified and diverse set of candidates and hiring the right Executive Director who will successfully direct this mission-based organization. Additional information may be found at https://sipa.colorado.gov/jobs.

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to provide Colorado one-stop access to electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective electronic government services by placing more government information and services online to benefit the residents of Colorado. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. For more information about SIPA, please visit www.sipa.colorado.gov

